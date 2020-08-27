TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has resigned just three months after being hired for the role, The New York Times reports. Vanessa Pappas, who is the general manager of TikTok in North America, will replace Mayer in the interim. Prior to his short stint at TikTok, Mayer was the chairman of direct-to-consumer & international division at Disney.

"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," Mayer said in an email obtained by The NYT. "Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company."

Mayer's resignation comes on the heels of Donald Trump putting increasing pressure on the company. Trump has claimed that the Chinese owned company is a security threat to the U.S. and earlier this month signed an executive order that will bar the company from operating in the country if it isn't sold by Sept. 15. Earlier this week on Monday, TikTok sued the U.S. over the executive order.

TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, also released a statement on Mayer's resignation. "We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision," a spokesperson for the company wrote. "We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well."