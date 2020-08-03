On Sunday, the Navy announced it's looking into a video showing military attack dogs taking down a target wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, the New York Post reports. Said takedown reportedly occurred at a Navy SEAL museum fundraiser last year; though it didn't go viral until Sunday.

The footage had been on Instagram since January 2019, but didn't come to the Navy's attention until Sunday, according to a statement from the Naval Special Warfare Command. That same statement, citing "initial indications," said those involved weren't active, and it was an event run by an "independent organization."

"We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration. In the demonstration the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey," the Special Warfare Command's statement read. "The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy."

The statement added that the Navy is ?investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.’’

According to the Post, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based museum where this reportedly happened is registered as a non-profit that "shares the legacy" of the SEALs.