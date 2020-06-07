Barack Obama is hosting the Dear Class of 2020 livestream to celebrate all the students who graduated from school this year but were unable to have graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to appearances by former President and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé will deliver a poignant speech to the 2020 class. Other guests include Kevin Durant, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Yara Shahidi, Taylor Swift, Ciara and Russell Wilson, the cast of Euphoria, the cast of Riverdale, and more.

Watch the livestream up top.

