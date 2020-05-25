Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, broke quarantine for the first time in months to pay tribute to our fallen troops.

On Monday, the former-Vice President and his wife, Jill, celebrated Memorial Day by visiting the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran's Memorial Park. There, they laid a wreath along with close to a dozen veterans.

"Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made," Biden told the media per CNN. "Never, ever, forget."

Coronavirus brought the presidental campaign to a halt in mid-March. Biden has not left his home —except for walks and bike rides—since leaving the trail, electing to campaign from his residence.

"It feels good to be out of my house," Biden said to reporters at the park.

During the Memorial Day services, Biden donned a black mask to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations. Additionally, he posted a Memorial Day message to social media that featured service members wearing face coverings.

In contrast, President Donald Trump has not allowed the pandemic to stop him from traveling. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have hit several states for official White House events. Their differences in approach were echoed by their Memorial Day behavior.

Trump visited the Arlington National Cemetery where he laid a wreath. He then ignored the mayor's pleas for citizens to stay home and visited the Fort McHenry national monument in Baltimore. Trump didn't bring his full presidental detail on these visits, but he also didn't wear a protective face covering.