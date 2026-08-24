We are a little over a month away from the end of the 2026 MLB regular season, and the races for top individual awards will soon be coming to a close. The American League MVP race is all but over, with Yordan Alvarez a heavy -2000 favorite to take home the hardware. The National League race is more interesting as Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shohei Ohtani will be battling it out over the course of the next 30-plus days.

Below, we will take a look at both races.

American League MVP odds

Alvarez is having a phenomenal season as he leads the American League in batting average (.319), home runs (36), and RBI.

It would take an incredible few weeks for the likes of Junior Camerino (+950), Ben Rice (+6000), or Bobby Witt Jr. (+6000), to make a run at Alvarez - who has his Astros at the top of the AL West.

Alvarez appeared fifth on the AL MVP odds board at the start of the season as he owned a +1400 price. Aaron Judge was the favorite at the start of the campaign with a +180 price.