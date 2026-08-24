We are a little over a month away from the end of the 2026 MLB regular season, and the races for top individual awards will soon be coming to a close. The American League MVP race is all but over, with Yordan Alvarez a heavy -2000 favorite to take home the hardware. The National League race is more interesting as Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shohei Ohtani will be battling it out over the course of the next 30-plus days.
Below, we will take a look at both races.
American League MVP odds
Alvarez is having a phenomenal season as he leads the American League in batting average (.319), home runs (36), and RBI.
It would take an incredible few weeks for the likes of Junior Camerino (+950), Ben Rice (+6000), or Bobby Witt Jr. (+6000), to make a run at Alvarez - who has his Astros at the top of the AL West.
Alvarez appeared fifth on the AL MVP odds board at the start of the season as he owned a +1400 price. Aaron Judge was the favorite at the start of the campaign with a +180 price.
Here is the current list of AL MVP odds at Fanatics:
- Yordan Alvarez (-2000)
- Junior Camerino (+950)
- Ben Rice (+6000)
- Bobby Witt Jr (+6000)
- Dillon Dingler (+8000)
- Willson Contreras (+10000)
National League MVP odds
Crow-Armstrong and Ohtani have been flip-flopping atop the National League MVP odds board of late.
Going against Ohtani is potential voter-fatigue as the Dodgers superstar has won the past two NL MVPs. In some of his other MVP campaigns, Ohtani has also gotten a significant boost due to his pitching performances.
The 32-year-old has not pitched since July 3 of this year, though, due to left knee soreness. He has continued to be the Dodgers’ designated hitter during this stretch.
It is likely that Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers during the final month of the regular season as he threw 30 pitches in six simulated plate appearances this past weekend.
Crow-Armstrong has 32 home runs this season to Ohtani’s 30. Both have 80 RBI on the season. Ohtani and Crow-Armstrong are 1-2 in the National League in OPS with Ohtani at .939 and PCA at .931.
The Cubs’ center fielder leads MLB in WAR at 7.9.
Here is a look at the NL MVP odds at Fanatics.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (-190)
- Shohei Ohtani (+150)
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