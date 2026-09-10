Darian Mensah is a prototypical NIL-era college football quarterback in that he is on his third team in as many seasons. The San Luis Obispo, California native threw for 2,723 yards and 22 TDs two years ago at Tulane. He transferred to Duke, and compiled 3,973 yards and 34 TDs through the air in 2025. After leaving the Blue Devils in controversial fashion this past winter, Mensah finds himself at likely his final collegiate spot. He’s now at “The U,” and he has put college football on notice. Darian Mensah Heisman Trophy odds

Entering the 2026-27 college football season, the Heisman Trophy favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook were Notre Dame’s CJ Carr (+700), Texas’ Arch Manning (+750), Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (+1400), Oregon’s Dante Moore (+1100), and Mensah (+1100). It took the Miami quarterback just one week to vault to the top of the odds board. Mensah is the new favorite to win college football’s most prestigious individual award as he currently has a +550 price.

Here is a look at the current Heisman odds board.

Darian Mensah (+500)

Arch Manning (+850)

Jeremiah Smith (+1000)

CJ Carr (+1050)

Dante Moore (+1200)

Mensah’s Week 1 performance in a 45-6 Hurricanes win over Stanford was jaw-dropping. He threw for 401 yards and 5 touchdowns, which were the most ever by a QB in a Miami debut. Mensah completed his first 8 passes and never threw back-to-back incompletions in the game. Miami’s new signal-caller has a great chance to distance himself in the Heisman race over the next couple of months as the Hurricanes do not face a team that is currently ranked until November 7 when they will take on Notre Dame in South Bend. Mensah is poised to again put on a fireworks display tonight (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network) when he goes up against Florida A&M. Florida A&M is 1-1 on the season, and is just 1-35 against FBS opponents all-time. Darian Mensah NFL Draft status

Prior to the start of the 2026-27 college football season, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. pegged Mensah as a Day 1 pick for next April’s NFL Draft.

The 2027 draft is projected to be loaded with quarterbacks and could prove to be generational. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo released his latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft this week and had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting Mensah with the 14th overall pick.

Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.