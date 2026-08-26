College football is back! The 2026-27 season begins Thursday night with Week 0 games. Most of the big boys in the National Title picture won’t be in action until Labor Day weekend, but Fanatics Sportsbook has plenty of markets up right now for college football’s elite. Below, we’ll take a glance at the National Championship odds board and highlight some of the more intriguing favorites and longshots. College football National Title odds

Here is a look at the college football National Title odds, with Notre Dame coming in as the favorite to win it all.

Notre Dame (+550)

Ohio State (+600)

Texas (+650)

Oregon (+750)

Georgia (+850)

Indiana (+900)

Miami (+1000)

LSU (+2000)

Texas Tech (+2200)

Alabama (+2500)

Oklahoma (+2500)

Texas A&M (+2500)

Ole Miss (+2800)

USC (+3500)

Michigan (+4000)

Tennessee (+6500)

Florida (+7000)

Penn State (+7500)

BYU (+9000)

Notre Dame (+550)

It has been nearly 40 years since Notre Dame last won a consensus National Title (1988). Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish are stacked with elite veteran talent, on the defensive side of the ball in particular. Quarterback CJ Carr leads the Notre Dame offense. Carr completed 66.7 percent of his passes last season for 2,741 yards and 24 TDs. Ohio State (+600)

The Buckeyes have 11 new starters but each of those newbies are immensely talented. Coming back is WR Jeremiah Smith, who is the No. 1 ranked player on USA Today’s Top 100 college players for 2026 list. Smith is poised to break every major Ohio State receiving record by the end of the 2026 campaign. Texas (+650)

Steve Sarkisian, who ranked No. 7 in Complex’s Best College Football Head Coaches list, has brought Texas football back into the National Title conversation. Arch Manning, who is second on the Heisman Trophy odds board at +850, is calling the shots under center on offense, while defensive lineman Colin Simmons leads a rugged Longhorns defense. Indiana (+900)

All eyes will be on new QB Josh Hoover in Bloomington, as the transfer from TCU takes over for Fernando Mendoza. Hoover is quite accomplished, as he’s thrown for more than 9,000 yards in the college ranks. “Josh Hoover’s won a lot of football games, thrown a lot of touchdown passes for a lot of yards. We have a lot of confidence in him,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti told Yahoo! Sports.