NFL Trade Rumors: Maxx Crosby to Cowboys, 49ers, or Patriots?

Maxx Crosby remains one of the most likely trade candidates in the NFL. The Raiders have already shown a willingness to part with the superstar edge rusher, as they attempted to trade him to the Ravens in March. At the eleventh hour, however, Baltimore backed out of the trade due to alleged medical concerns about Crosby. It left Crosby and the Raiders in an awkward position.
Both the Raiders and Crosby have been saying all the right things these past few months and it’s looking increasingly likely that Crosby will start training camp as a member of the silver and black.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that if Crosby is traded in 2026, then it will come in-season, likely just prior to the NFL trade deadline. It is also possible that Crosby could be moved shortly after “cut-down day,” the day in which teams must trim their roster to 53 players. There is typically a flurry of activity across the league around cutdown day as teams shed (and add) salary just prior to the start of the regular season.
Here is a look at potential landing spots for Crosby, with the start of training camp just a few weeks away.
Maxx Crosby to Dallas Cowboys trade rumors
The Cowboys were very aggressive in trying to land Crosby via trade earlier this year, as they made three separate offers to Vegas. Dallas reportedly offered a package of the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and Osa Odighizuwa.
After the Raiders rebuffed that deal, Jerry Jones reportedly put the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a 2027 third round pick on the table. Raiders GM John Spytek shot that one down as well.
Jones then reportedly came back with a third offer, of the No. 20 overall pick in 2026, and a 2027 second round pick. Spytek again declined.
Given the injury concerns now surrounding Crosby following the voided trade to Baltimore, Spytek’s asking price for Crosby will likely be less.
Jones is bullish on the Cowboys’ chances in 2026 and has repeatedly said that he will write “an embarrassing check” for one more Super Bowl run. Perhaps that check will find its way into Crosby’s bank account.
Maxx Crosby to San Francisco 49ers trade rumors
The 49ers continue to be linked to Crosby, given their need for an edge rusher. San Francisco also has the most salary cap space in the NFL at the moment at just over $70 million.
The California Post’s Vincent Bonsignore recently wrote about what the Niners would likely need to give up in a trade for Crosby.
“Multiple league sources have told The California Post that the framework for a suitable offer would consist of a 2027 first round pick, a 2028 second round pick and second-year edge rusher Mykel Williams.
“This is not some unrealistic pipe dream either,” Bonsignore continued. “The same reasons that the Raiders traded Crosby to the Ravens in March are still in place.”
Maxx Crosby to New England Patriots trade rumors
Graziano mentioned the Patriots as a team that will likely have interest in a Crosby trade over the course of the next few months.
New England has an obvious need at edge rusher after losing K’Lavon Chaisson to the Washington Commanders in free agency. Chaisson recorded 10.5 sacks last season, including the playoffs.
Of note, the Patriots currently have the fifth-most available cap space in the NFL at the moment.
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