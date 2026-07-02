NFL Trade Rumors: Maxx Crosby to Cowboys, 49ers, or Patriots?

Maxx Crosby remains one of the most likely trade candidates in the NFL. The Raiders have already shown a willingness to part with the superstar edge rusher, as they attempted to trade him to the Ravens in March. At the eleventh hour, however, Baltimore backed out of the trade due to alleged medical concerns about Crosby. It left Crosby and the Raiders in an awkward position.

Both the Raiders and Crosby have been saying all the right things these past few months and it’s looking increasingly likely that Crosby will start training camp as a member of the silver and black.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes that if Crosby is traded in 2026, then it will come in-season, likely just prior to the NFL trade deadline. It is also possible that Crosby could be moved shortly after “cut-down day,” the day in which teams must trim their roster to 53 players. There is typically a flurry of activity across the league around cutdown day as teams shed (and add) salary just prior to the start of the regular season.

Here is a look at potential landing spots for Crosby, with the start of training camp just a few weeks away.

Maxx Crosby to Dallas Cowboys trade rumors

The Cowboys were very aggressive in trying to land Crosby via trade earlier this year, as they made three separate offers to Vegas. Dallas reportedly offered a package of the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and Osa Odighizuwa.