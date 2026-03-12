Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Set to Be Released by 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly preparing to part ways with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, a move that would formally end a once-promising partnership less than two years after the player signed a massive contract extension. According to ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner, the 49ers plan to release Aiyuk now that the NFL’s new league year has begun, likely using a post–June 1 designation to manage the financial impact. “With the new league year set to begin today, the #49ers plan to release WR Brandon Aiyuk,” Wagoner said, per CBS Sports. The post–June 1 structure would allow the team to spread the remaining cap consequences across multiple seasons rather than taking the full hit in one year.

If the expected release becomes official, Aiyuk would enter free agency and immediately become available to teams looking to add depth at receiver. Early discussion around potential landing spots has included the Washington Commanders, where familiarity within the front office and prior on-field connections could make the transition easier. The reported decision represents a dramatic reversal from August 2024, when the 49ers agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with Aiyuk. At the time, the deal signaled that San Francisco intended to keep the former first-round pick as a central piece of its offensive future. However, that trajectory shifted quickly after a major knee injury during the 2024 season. Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL just months after signing the extension, forcing him out for the remainder of the year and complicating his return the following season. During the 2025 campaign, the situation between the player and the organization reportedly grew strained amid missed team activities and uncertainty surrounding his rehabilitation timeline.