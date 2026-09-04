NBA 2K27 Community Day Goes Hard in the Paint

On a balmy Los Angeles afternoon in late August, NBA 2K brought together some of the top names in basketball and social media for the full launch of its 2027 rendition. Notably, this year’s game makes a fierce impression, as three different cover options are available: reigning DPOY Victor Wembanyama, WNBA icon Caitlin Clark and former MVP Derrick Rose. With Inglewood’s innovative Intuit Dome as host, press and content creators arrived for an exclusive day of reveals, showcases and intense action on the sticks. And yes, an impromptu pick-up run on the Clippers’ home court did ensue (no black sneaker soles, of course). Read along here to find our impressions and experiences within the burgeoning world of NBA 2K27.

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Gameplay

Almost immediately, I was energized by the game’s amplified defensive controls. Just like basketball in real life, defense is the keystone of success in NBA 2K27.

The ways in which you can contest an opponent’s shot has become incredibly dynamic. Again, just like when playing ball IRL, you can decide how you’d like to thwart the offensive player, be it jumping straight up passively, swiping for the ball sneakily, or going for the block aggressively. On the other end of the floor, slam dunks are not a “slam dunk.” By that, I mean dunking in NBA 2K27 is no longer as simple as tapping a button to earn an easy deuce. All approaches to the rim must now be timed similarly to how a hooper times and gathers oneself when attempting to throw it down. It certainly takes some getting used to, but once familiarized, the mechanics are strikingly satisfying. Speaking of finishing moves, steps-throughs and up-and-unders have been masterfully enhanced in NBA 2K27. The designers had a clear goal of making these offensive packages more dynamic—and it’s a real gamechanger. This skill, and the ability to harness it, is where the great players are separated from elite ones. New features

NBA 2K27 unleashes a bevy of new features, but for me, none were enjoyed more than “The City” or the infusion of WNBA culture. “The City” has been around in previous versions, and by popular demand, it was one of the key emphasis in this latest installment.