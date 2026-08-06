You have probably seen the sunglasses. The slim, sci-fi-esque, Japanese-made frames are quietly on the faces of a large sector of runners. But District Vision, the Los Angeles-based brand now stocked at Complex, is stranger and deeper than its most recognizable product lets on. It started as something other than an eyewear label, its founders came out of high fashion, and it has somehow become one of the most name-checked collaborators in running and fashion culture without taking a dollar of outside money. Here are 10 things you didn't know about District Vision.

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