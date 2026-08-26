The Best Hip-Hop Vinyl Albums Available on Complex

Price: $40

How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → The Game - The Documentary (20th Anniversary Complex Exclusive 2LP Red Marble Vinyl) on Complex

Twenty years after its release, The Documentary remains a defining pillar of mid-2000s West Coast rap. This Complex exclusive reissues The Game's debut as a 2LP set on limited red marble vinyl, housed in a gatefold jacket featuring original artwork from the Interscope release. Packed with production from Dr. Dre, Kanye West, and Just Blaze, it preserves one of the most aggressive, star-studded debuts in modern hip-hop history.