The Best Hip-Hop Vinyl Albums Available on Complex

Building a vinyl collection isn't just about owning the music—it comes down to the quality of the pressing, the packaging, and access to exclusive bonus material. Whether it's a 180-gram deluxe box set or a limited-color anniversary drop, the right record elevates a landmark album into a permanent display piece. The six titles below cover some of the best hip-hop releases available for purchase on Complex right now, featuring exclusive color variants, expanded tracklists, and classic West Coast and Midwest rap pressings.
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Kanye West: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy 3LP
Price: $39.98
How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → Kanye West: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy 3LP on Complex
Kanye West’s 2010 masterpiece receives a physical release that matches its ambitious scale. Spanning six sides of vinyl across a 3LP set, the album comes housed in a tri-fold red and gold foil jacket with a fold-out poster and frameable inserts art-directed by West himself. Featuring landmark tracks like "Runaway" and "Power," it remains one of the most elaborate, detailed vinyl packages of the streaming era.
Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Pink Vinyl
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Pink Vinyl on Complex
Marking five years since Juice WRLD’s chart-topping posthumous release, this anniversary pressing arrives as a Complex exclusive. The 22-track double LP features hit singles "Righteous" and "Come & Go" with Marshmello, recasting the emotional project on limited-edition translucent pink vinyl as a physical tribute to the Chicago artist's legacy.
The Game - The Documentary (20th Anniversary Complex Exclusive 2LP Red Marble Vinyl)
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → The Game - The Documentary (20th Anniversary Complex Exclusive 2LP Red Marble Vinyl) on Complex
Twenty years after its release, The Documentary remains a defining pillar of mid-2000s West Coast rap. This Complex exclusive reissues The Game's debut as a 2LP set on limited red marble vinyl, housed in a gatefold jacket featuring original artwork from the Interscope release. Packed with production from Dr. Dre, Kanye West, and Just Blaze, it preserves one of the most aggressive, star-studded debuts in modern hip-hop history.
2014 Forest Hills Drive Vinyl (10 Year Anniversary Edition)
Price: $46
How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → 2014 Forest Hills Drive Vinyl (10 Year Anniversary Edition) on Complex
A decade after debuting at No. 1, J. Cole's third studio album gets an expanded reissue via Interscope. Alongside core tracks like "No Role Modelz" and "Love Yourz," this 10th-anniversary pressing includes four era-specific bonus cuts—"Home Soon," "Die Together," "Judgement Day," and "Winter Wonderland"—that are exclusive to this physical variant.
Oxymoron (10th Anniversary) [Deluxe Edition] [Silver/Clear 2 LP]
Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → Oxymoron (10th Anniversary) [Deluxe Edition] [Silver/Clear 2 LP] on Complex
ScHoolboy Q’s major-label debut established TDE’s commercial power, anchored by the Kendrick Lamar duet "Collard Greens," alongside guest verses from SZA and Tyler, The Creator. This 10th-anniversary deluxe edition is pressed on silver and clear 2LP vinyl, featuring alternate cover artwork and four extra bonus tracks not available on the original retail release.
The Marshall Mathers LP2 (10th Anniversary Edition) [Expanded Deluxe 4 LP]
Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop the Hip Hop Collection → The Marshall Mathers LP2 (10th Anniversary Edition) [Expanded Deluxe 4 LP] on Complex
Eminem’s Grammy-winning 2013 sequel gets a heavy-duty audio upgrade with this 4LP deluxe box set. The 4x-platinum album—featuring "Rap God" and "The Monster"—is pressed onto 180-gram heavy black vinyl for optimal tracking and durability. The expanded set includes 11 bonus tracks and instrumentals omitted from the standard pressing, packaged in a premium box set.