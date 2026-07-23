Will Ferrell Says Gene Hackman Was ‘Very Intimidating’ During Brief On-Set Meeting

Will Ferrell is looking back on a very brief yet memorable encounter he had with the late actor Gene Hackman.

In a July 22 interview for GQ, Ferrell sat alongside his co-star Luke Wilson as they promoted their new Netflix series, The Hawk. The pair shared some laughs while looking back on some of their past infamous roles while playing a round of “Was I In This Movie?”

Ferrell recalled once being on the set of Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums, a comedy that was released in 2001.

The film starred a slew of big-name actors, from Owen and Luke Wilson to Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bill Murray, Danny Glover, Alec Baldwin, and of course, the legendary Hackman.

While Ferrell was not part of the cast, he did once stop by the set while working on his film Zoolander.