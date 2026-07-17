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‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Breaks Silence After Frightening NBC Studio Scare

The anchor assured viewers he was ‘safe and sound’ after an intruder allegedly directed a racial slur at him near Studio 1A.

A person in a blue blazer smiles at an event with "The Paley Museum" logo in the background.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Today Show host Craig Melvin is speaking out about a scary incident that occurred on Thursday morning at NBC studios in Rockefeller Plaza.

An intruder, who has recently been identified as 41-year-old Andrew Truelove, allegedly managed to make his way past security and into a restricted area of Studio 1A. He was looking for beloved weatherman Al Roker but was unable to find him. He then confronted Melvin near his dressing room and yelled a racial slur at him.

The encounter lasted an estimated 8 to 10 seconds before Truelove was detained and taken into police custody.

Melvin, who was not harmed during the incident, addressed what happened while live on air on Friday morning. He reassured viewers that he is safe and the issue is being handled.

“I want to take a quick moment to address an incident that happened yesterday. You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A. Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly,” he said. “He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter. We are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

Laura Jarrett, who is currently filling in for Savannah Guthrie, responded, saying, “We want to make sure you are safe.”

“Safe and sound,” Melvin replied.

Truelove has a previous arrest record and several pending criminal cases. He now faces burglary, menacing and criminal-trespass charges as hate crimes, along with harassment.

According to Page Six, a security guard has been fired in connection with the incident.

NBC released a statement emphasizing how “extremely seriously” they “take the safety and security of [their] employees, talent, staff and guests.”

“’Today’ is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. … We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios,” the statement continued.

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