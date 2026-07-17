‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Breaks Silence After Frightening NBC Studio Scare

Today Show host Craig Melvin is speaking out about a scary incident that occurred on Thursday morning at NBC studios in Rockefeller Plaza.

An intruder, who has recently been identified as 41-year-old Andrew Truelove, allegedly managed to make his way past security and into a restricted area of Studio 1A. He was looking for beloved weatherman Al Roker but was unable to find him. He then confronted Melvin near his dressing room and yelled a racial slur at him.

The encounter lasted an estimated 8 to 10 seconds before Truelove was detained and taken into police custody.

Melvin, who was not harmed during the incident, addressed what happened while live on air on Friday morning. He reassured viewers that he is safe and the issue is being handled.

“I want to take a quick moment to address an incident that happened yesterday. You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A. Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly,” he said. “He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter. We are just very happy that everyone is safe.”