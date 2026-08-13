‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star EJAE Says Leonardo DiCaprio Threw Off Her Performance

K-Pop Demon Hunters star EJAE may have performed the viral song “Golden” in front of some of Hollywood’s most legendary stars, but there was one celebrity in particular who made it a challenge for her to keep her cool.

EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, recently opened up about her nerve-wracking performance at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, revealing that when she locked eyes with Leonardo DiCaprio in the audience, she was thrown off at a particularly difficult moment in the song.

“The BAFTA’s haunt me,” she said while reflecting on the performance. “I made mistakes. I cracked a little bit on the high notes.”

Then came DiCaprio.

“Leonardo DiCaprio was [in the audience] right in front of me, and he was not smiling,” she recalled.