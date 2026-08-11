DaBaby's Massive North Carolina Mansion Hits the Market for $6.9 Million

DaBaby appears to be willing to part with his enormous North Carolina compound, and he’s looking for nearly $7 million to make it happen.

The rapper’s sprawling estate is located in Troutman, North Carolina, and is currently listed at $6,899,999, according to The North Carolina Beat. Interestingly, the home was first listed in May, and the price has since dropped by exactly $1.

The estate is 11,241 square feet and comes with all the luxurious amenities that one could imagine. It comes with everything from a private movie theater to a half football field, swimming pool, arcade, wine cellar, basketball court, and mini-golf setup. It even features its own barbershop.

The property, of course, comes with extensive surveillance, making it perfect for someone who values security and privacy.