DaBaby's Massive North Carolina Mansion Hits the Market for $6.9 Million

DaBaby appears to be willing to part with his enormous North Carolina compound, and he’s looking for nearly $7 million to make it happen.
The rapper’s sprawling estate is located in Troutman, North Carolina, and is currently listed at $6,899,999, according to The North Carolina Beat. Interestingly, the home was first listed in May, and the price has since dropped by exactly $1.
The estate is 11,241 square feet and comes with all the luxurious amenities that one could imagine. It comes with everything from a private movie theater to a half football field, swimming pool, arcade, wine cellar, basketball court, and mini-golf setup. It even features its own barbershop.
The property, of course, comes with extensive surveillance, making it perfect for someone who values security and privacy.
DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, as a child and grew up there. His North Carolina estate was purchased for $2.3 million back in 2019. However, he has added plenty of lavish upgrades since moving in.
The rapper has been candid about the financial fallout he has experienced in recent years. While appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast earlier this year, he spoke out about how his performance fee once ranged between $300,000 and $500,000 per show. However, he said it eventually plummeted to around $30,000.
He attributed the massive drop in part to controversial comments that he made during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami performance. One of these comments was largely considered homophobic and drew widespread criticism.
“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he told concert attendees.
Along with his recent financial problems, the rapper has also been dealing with a dispute involving the IRS.