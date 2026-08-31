Life

Rumer Willis Seeks Emergency Custody Change Over Ex’s Visits With Daughter

The actress alleges Derek Richard Thomas violated custody orders and exercised unsafe judgment as his visits were set to transition to unsupervised overnights.

A woman in a floral dress and a man in a brown jacket pose together against a red backdrop.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Rumer Willis is taking emergency legal action amid her ongoing custody battle with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

According to court documents TMZ obtained, Willis filed an emergency request asking a judge to keep Thomas’ visits with their 3-year-old daughter, Louetta, supervised. The 38-year-old actress and daughter of Bruce Willis claims her ex has continuously violated their custody agreement and made decisions that she believes put their young daughter at risk.

Back in June, Willis was awarded primary physical custody of Louetta, while she and Thomas continued to share joint legal custody. Initially, Thomas was granted supervised parenting time. This was expected to eventually transition into unsupervised overnight visits.

However, Willis is now asking the court to put a stop to that transition.

In this most recent filing, Willis alleges that Thomas has completed only five and a half supervised visits since they began on June 20. She claims that conflict arose after the nanny who was supposed to supervise the visits became unavailable due to health reasons.

Willis continued to point out several recent incidents which she believes show poor judgment on Thomas’ part. She claims he refused to allow a supervising nanny to enter an Airbnb where he was staying with their daughter. He was reportedly staying in the Airbnb with strangers, putting Louetta in what her mother believes to be an unsafe situation.

Willis has expressed her desire for Thomas to have only supervised visitation, with no overnight visits, until a hearing can be held.

Willis and Thomas’ custody battle has been a particularly bitter one.

In one court filing, Willis claimed that Thomas abused drugs. This led to the court requesting that he undergo mandatory drug testing. He later denied the claims in a separate court filing.

“I reject completely and without reservation Respondent’s claims concerning my alleged abuse of drugs, any conduct on my part that endangers Louetta, and any failure at efforts to cooperate with her and to co-parent Louetta,” he wrote.

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