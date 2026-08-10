GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

SHOWS

BETS

Life

Tedde Moore, Beloved ‘A Christmas Story’ Teacher, Dies at 79

The actress behind Ralphie’s teacher, Miss Shields, died surrounded by family in Ontario at age 79.

A black and white photo of a woman with a beaded headband and bangs, looking slightly to the side with an expressive gaze.
Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Tedde Moore, who became a familiar face for generations due to her role as Miss Shields in the classic film A Christmas Story, has passed away.

The Canadian-American actress died Wednesday, August 5, in Huntsville, Muskoka, at 79 years old. While it is known that she battled multiple sclerosis, an official cause of death has not yet been released. Moore was diagnosed with the disease in 2009.

Moore’s family shared a statement on her Facebook page announcing her death. They noted that at the time of her passing, she was “surrounded by family physically and spiritually.”

“Her bravery in this choice was almost overwhelming, beyond beautiful and also difficult,” the statement continued.

Moore was likely best known for playing Ralphie Parker’s fourth-grade teacher in the 1983 hit A Christmas Story. The film, which was directed by Bob Clark, also starred Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, and Melinda Dillon.

Moore earned a Genie Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. The film itself was awarded a Genie Award in the Best Screenplay category back in 1984.

The nostalgic Christmas movie still receives recognition to this day and was named the Best Iconic Film in the 2023 Family Film Awards.

In their statement, Moore’s family remembered her as “Forever the teacher,” stating that she “had a quote for every occasion and a special way of touching the lives and hearts of everyone she met.”

“Her magic and love will be remembered by all she took under her generous and welcoming wings,” they continued.

In 2021, Moore reflected on the impact the film had on her life, nearly 40 years after its release.

“The fact that the boys and I, and yes, I still call them the boys, are still friends after nearly 40 years, still family, has everything to do with heart, because that’s how Bob chose his actors,” she said.

Related Stories

Michael Jordan in a Chicago Bulls jersey, number 23, standing on a basketball court with hands on hips.
Sports

Michael Jordan FaceTimes Former Teacher While She's in Hospice Care

The six-time NBA champion called his former Laney High School teacher, who is in hospice care, after staff spent days trying to reach him.

Mark Elibert83 days ago
Split image. Left: Spencer Pratt in a light gray suit speaks in an interview setting. Right: Daveigh Chase, circa 2012, in a black dress poses in front of an event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
Mary Rivera in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as Ned Leeds' (Jacob Batalon) grandmother.
Pop Culture

Mary Rivera, Best Known for Playing Ned’s Grandmother in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Dies at 82

The Filipino-born actress and retired church missionary passed away earlier this year after suffering a stroke.

Joe Price6 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App