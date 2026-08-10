Tedde Moore, Beloved ‘A Christmas Story’ Teacher, Dies at 79

Tedde Moore, who became a familiar face for generations due to her role as Miss Shields in the classic film A Christmas Story, has passed away.

The Canadian-American actress died Wednesday, August 5, in Huntsville, Muskoka, at 79 years old. While it is known that she battled multiple sclerosis, an official cause of death has not yet been released. Moore was diagnosed with the disease in 2009.

Moore’s family shared a statement on her Facebook page announcing her death. They noted that at the time of her passing, she was “surrounded by family physically and spiritually.”

“Her bravery in this choice was almost overwhelming, beyond beautiful and also difficult,” the statement continued.