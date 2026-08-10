Tedde Moore, Beloved ‘A Christmas Story’ Teacher, Dies at 79

Tedde Moore, who became a familiar face for generations due to her role as Miss Shields in the classic film A Christmas Story, has passed away.
The Canadian-American actress died Wednesday, August 5, in Huntsville, Muskoka, at 79 years old. While it is known that she battled multiple sclerosis, an official cause of death has not yet been released. Moore was diagnosed with the disease in 2009.
Moore’s family shared a statement on her Facebook page announcing her death. They noted that at the time of her passing, she was “surrounded by family physically and spiritually.”
“Her bravery in this choice was almost overwhelming, beyond beautiful and also difficult,” the statement continued.
Moore was likely best known for playing Ralphie Parker’s fourth-grade teacher in the 1983 hit A Christmas Story. The film, which was directed by Bob Clark, also starred Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, and Melinda Dillon.
Moore earned a Genie Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. The film itself was awarded a Genie Award in the Best Screenplay category back in 1984.
The nostalgic Christmas movie still receives recognition to this day and was named the Best Iconic Film in the 2023 Family Film Awards.
In their statement, Moore’s family remembered her as “Forever the teacher,” stating that she “had a quote for every occasion and a special way of touching the lives and hearts of everyone she met.”
“Her magic and love will be remembered by all she took under her generous and welcoming wings,” they continued.
In 2021, Moore reflected on the impact the film had on her life, nearly 40 years after its release.
“The fact that the boys and I, and yes, I still call them the boys, are still friends after nearly 40 years, still family, has everything to do with heart, because that’s how Bob chose his actors,” she said.