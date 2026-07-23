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Diana Ross Is Bringing Her Legendary Hits Back to Las Vegas

Music icon Diana Ross is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with three newly announced shows.

Diana Ross performing on stage in a sparkling red dress, holding a microphone, with a vibrant background.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Diana Ross is headed back to the Las Vegas Strip.

The 82-year-old music icon has announced a new three-show engagement of Diana in Motion. The performances will take place at the legendary Encore Theater in Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, October 2, Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4, with each show beginning at 8:00 p.m.

These additional concerts will give Ross’ adoring fans yet another chance to see her perform live as she continues touring across the country. The tickets are expected to go on sale at ticketmaster.com on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ross, whose iconic career has spanned decades, has remained one of the music industry’s most celebrated live performers. Earlier this year, her Valentine’s week performances on Feb. 12, 14 and 15 at Encore Theater were completely sold out.

As part of her return to Encore, Ross is expected to treat fans to some of her most popular hits, including “I’m Coming Out,” “Upside Down,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” She is also expected to cover Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Ross achieved massive fame and success as the lead vocalist for The Supremes, followed by a solo career. Her music continues to resonate with fans all over the world today, including those within the younger generation.

Despite her age, Ross seems to show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In a 2025 interview, she provided a rare glimpse into her life today, which is focused on health, wellness, and family.

“My family is equally everything to me. I like staying busy. Because I love what I do, it keeps me grounded. I'm swimming a lot lately to stay flexible. I must get my sleep, which is important to me,” she said.

She is also all about balance.

“I do my best to eat well, but I do like Häagen-Dazs ice cream,” she admitted.

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