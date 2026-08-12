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The ‘Baby Shark’ Kid Is All Grown Up — And Making His K-Pop Debut

Years after dancing in one of the most viral hits on YouTube, the 'Baby Shark' kid is stepping back into the spotlight.

Three plush toys resembling sharks: one blue, one yellow, and one pink, with wide eyes and open mouths.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

While it may be hard to believe, it’s been 10 years since the viral “Baby Shark” music video came out. However, it may come as even more of a surprise that Park Geon-roung, the child star who appeared in the video when he was just 7 years old, is now a K-pop star.

Now 17, Geon-roung is all grown up and ready to introduce himself to the world in a very different way. He is launching a new solo chapter under the name Baby Shark Boy with his upcoming single, “WAVE.”

This song is a major shift from the worldwide hit that he became famous for.

When it was first released in 2016, the catchy hit “Baby Shark” quickly became an international phenomenon. Now sitting at a whopping 17 billion views, it broke YouTube history by becoming the most-viewed video on the platform in 2020. It surpassed other hits such as the legendary “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which, in comparison, now boasts only 9 billion views.

“Baby Shark” was such a global hit that it later inspired everything from dance challenges to merchandise, and even television projects and live shows.

As he nears adulthood, Geon-roung is presenting himself in a very different light as he moves forward with his career. Nevertheless, he’s definitely not forgetting his roots.

The single is set to be released on August 20 in Korea. A sneak peek of the music video for “Wave” has also been released. Fans of “Baby Shark” may be happy to know that Geon-roung’s new song will include snippets from the original tune.

Now, instead of being known simply as the cute little boy from the viral video, Geon-roung is revealing what else he has to offer.

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