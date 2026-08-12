The ‘Baby Shark’ Kid Is All Grown Up — And Making His K-Pop Debut

While it may be hard to believe, it’s been 10 years since the viral “Baby Shark” music video came out. However, it may come as even more of a surprise that Park Geon-roung, the child star who appeared in the video when he was just 7 years old, is now a K-pop star.

Now 17, Geon-roung is all grown up and ready to introduce himself to the world in a very different way. He is launching a new solo chapter under the name Baby Shark Boy with his upcoming single, “WAVE.”

This song is a major shift from the worldwide hit that he became famous for.

When it was first released in 2016, the catchy hit “Baby Shark” quickly became an international phenomenon. Now sitting at a whopping 17 billion views, it broke YouTube history by becoming the most-viewed video on the platform in 2020. It surpassed other hits such as the legendary “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which, in comparison, now boasts only 9 billion views.

“Baby Shark” was such a global hit that it later inspired everything from dance challenges to merchandise, and even television projects and live shows.