Yung Berg

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jeremih performs during 2020 State Farm All Star Saturday Night
Music

50 Cent and Hitmaka Reveal Jeremih Is Fighting COVID-19 at Chicago ICU (UPDATE)

50 Cent reminds us that the pandemic is still gripping the nation after revealing that R&B star Jeremih is currently battling COVID-19.

Xavier Hamilton2079 days ago
Yung Berg attends the BET Music Awards.
Music

Police Investigating Allegations That Hitmaka Pistol Whipped Girlfriend (UPDATE)

Hitmaka (a.k.a. Yung Berg) has been accused of pistol whipping his girlfriend this past weekend.

Gavin Evans2322 days ago
Lil Pump
Music

Lil Pump Joins 24hrs for Bouncy New Collab "Lie Detector"

The rappers collaborate for a bouncy new single.

Joe Price3074 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Interview: Yung Berg Talks Working With Nicki Minaj, Getting Fired From "Love & Hip Hop," and Having Nothing to Hide

"I don’t have no skeletons in the closet because you can Google Yung Berg. Everything is on the Internet."

Eric Diep4237 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Yung Berg Was Arrested in NYC Last Night For Assaulting His Girlfriend

He reportedly choked out his girlfriend after his credit card was declined at a club.

Zach Frydenlund4280 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App