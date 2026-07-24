Youths

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd

Latest Stories

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 26: Kendrick Perkins looks on during the 2024 NBA Draft - Round One on June 26, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ackn
Sports

Kendrick Perkins Ejected After Sideline Confrontation at Son's AAU Game

The ESPN analyst had to be physically restrained after a play on one of his players triggered a blowup.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
Trick Daddy wearing a green beanie and black shirt with a chain necklace, standing on stage.
Music

Trick Daddy Doubles Down on Why He Doesn’t Date Older Women: ‘I’m Tired of Them B*tches’

The rapper had previously said he refused to date women over 36, calling them "damaged goods."

Alex Ocho94 days ago
Left: Christina Aguilera in 2024. Right: Aguilera circa 2000
Music

Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Hypersexualized During Debut: ‘I’m Not Trying To Be Cutesy for Nobody'

The 5-time Grammy winner recalled the obsession with youth and innocence after making her debut in 1999.

Alex Ocho696 days ago
Isaiah Thomas is on a basketball court, wearing a Phoenix Suns jersey and a white headband. James Harden is in the background wearing a red jersey
Sports

Isaiah Thomas Says a Kid Pulled an AK-47 on Him, Credits His Fame for Saving His Life

"Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around," Thomas tweeted.

Mark Elibert788 days ago
Youth basketball coach fired after trying to choke out referee on court
Sports

Video Shows Youth Basketball Coach Choking Ref, Loses Job Over Incident

A youth basketball coach in Thousand Oaks, California, was fired this week after he choked out a referee in an incident that was captured on video.

Brad Callas1634 days ago
Advertisement
instagram birthday
Life

Instagram Will Require Users to Enter Their Date of Birth in Effort to Protect Young People

Instagram will soon begin requiring users to provide their birthdays if they haven't already. The company announced the move was to protect young people.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1789 days ago
Kids Worldwide
Style

Kids Worldwide Launches Inaugural Collection That Aims to Empower Youth

Proceeds from the first collection will benefit The River Fund New York, which aims "to feed and empower those we serve to move beyond the lines of poverty.”

Joshua Espinoza2087 days ago
The Coronaviruses Owe Their Name To The The Crown Like Projections, Visible Under Microscope.
Life

New Jersey Suspects Recent Spike in COVID-19 Cases Caused by Young People Partying

New Jersey has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases, and elected leaders and public health officials are pointing the finger at young people.

Jose Martinez2186 days ago
This is a photo of Ikea.
Life

Massive Hide-and-Seek Game in Scottish Ikea Thwarted by Police

Police were called to a Glasgow Ikea to interrupt a planned hide-and-seek game

Alex Galbraith2508 days ago
cardi b bernie sanders
Music

Cardi B Links With Bernie Sanders to Shoot Campaign Video

"We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process," Sanders told CNN.

Abel Shifferaw2553 days ago
Advertisement
cell phone horn
Life

Research Shows Young Adults Getting Horn-Like Growths Due to Cellphone Use

Technology is definitely changing the human body. 

Alex Galbraith2592 days ago
clock
Pop Culture

Watch Young People Try and Fail to Read an Analog Clock on 'Kimmel'

A lot of people who grew up in the age of smartphones and readily available internet have never had to really reckon with a clock that wasn't digital.

Joe Price2614 days ago
21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Pledges Money to Atlanta Youth During Bank Account Financial Literacy Expansion

21 Savage announced the second phase of his Financial Literacy Bank Account campaign earlier this month.

Joe Price2679 days ago
YouTube
Pop Culture

YouTube's Biggest Earner of 2018 Is Seven Years Old

Seven-year-old Ryan of YouTube's Ryan ToysReview made more money than you will ever see last year.

Alex Galbraith2790 days ago
Advertisement
Catholic Church
Life

Catholic Church in Kenya Suspends Priest for Rapping

A priest in Kenya has been suspended by the country's Catholic Church for rapping during his sermons, which he use as a tactic to “bring the youth closer to the church.”

tara mahadevan2951 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App