Jeannie Mai Jenkins Credits Daughter With Helping Her Navigate Divorce From Jeezy: 'That Is My North Star'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins credits her daughter with helping the TV personality navigate her divorce from Jeezy.

During an appearance on an episode of the daytime talk show Sherri, Mai expressed gratitude for her and Jeezy's daughter Monaco. The 44-year-old co-host of The Real gave birth to the couple's baby girl in January 2021.

“Monaco? That is my North Star," Mai told Sherri Shepard. "And I can definitely tell you that I don't know if I would handle this the same way without her.”

She added, “Because today, I'm able to look at her and I can say, 'What would I advise you? If you were in my shoes?' And it changes everything. So I'm so thankful to be a mom and I'm thankful to have her.”