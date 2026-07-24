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Kanye West and designer Jerry Lorenzo attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Ye Calls Jerry Lorenzo 'Corny and Disloyal' for Working With Adidas

The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to social media to air his grievances with Jerry Lorenzo, Adidas, and "fake friends."

Andrew W564 days ago
Style

Kanye West Reportedly Hires Dov Charney, American Apparel Founder, To Be CEO Of Yeezy

Like West, the Canadian entrepreneur Charney is no stranger to controversy.

Louis Pavlakos1118 days ago
Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Collab Is Coming - What it Means For The Luxury Market
Style

Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Collab Is Coming - What it Means For The Luxury Market

After paperwork for a newly trademarked Yeezy Gap logo surfaced conversations regarding what their first collection will look like re-emerge.

Complex1915 days ago
Yeezy "Season 2"
Style

Kanye West's Yeezy Got Federal Pandemic Loan of Over $2 Million

According to a list released by the Small Business Administration, Yeezy got a PPP loan of somewhere between $2-5 million to help them through the pandemic.

Gavin Evans2210 days ago
Kanye West
Music

What Went Down During Kanye's Meeting With Ugandan President

Following his controversial White House visit, Kanye West has met with Uganda's president while recording his album 'Yandhi' in the country.

Joe Price2841 days ago
Kanye West ralph lauren
Music

Kanye West Wants to Teach Art Courses in Chicago

On Monday, Ye tweeted about teaching two classes at colleges in Chicago. The two schools, however, say they have no current plans for Mr. West to teach anything.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2876 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Responds to 'Too Small' Slides Haters With a Hilariously Big Pair

Kanye West might be a style icon to so many, but when he posted a picture of himself wearing slides a little too small, he became a meme once again. Turning things around, now he's wearing slides far too big.

Joe Price2886 days ago
North West, Kim Kardashian
Music

Kanye Made Those Glow-in-the-Dark 350s So North Will Put Her Shoes on Without Being Bribed

Kim Kardashian tried to bribe her daughter North West to wear Yeezys, and now we have the 5-year-old to thank for Kanye's upcoming glow-in-the-dark 350s.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2888 days ago
PJ Tucker Sneakers
Sneakers

P.J. Tucker Spent $200K on Sneakers This Past Season

P.J. Tucker was named the Sneaker Champ this year in the NBA, and he reveals that he spent close to $200k on shoes this past season, talks about getting offered a sneaker deal, and whether or not him and Nick Young have a sneaker rivalry.

Matt Welty2959 days ago
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Jazz Ground Rockets; Grading Lonzo Ball; NBA's Top 5 Annoying Celebrity Fans | Out of Bounds
Sports

Jazz Ground Rockets; Grading Lonzo Ball; NBA's Top 5 Annoying Celebrity Fans | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds, NBA front office veteran and ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan joins Gilbert Arenas and the crew to make sense of Utah's surprise 116-108&nbsp;win in Houston. Gil and Amin break down the defensive accomplishment of the&nbsp;Jazz — yes, even with James Harden posting 32 points, 7 rebounds

Complex3006 days ago

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