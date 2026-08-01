Kanye West Hits the Dance Floor With Black Coffee After Massive Madrid Show

Among those in attendance were house giant Black Coffee and his son — the two even took a picture with Ye at the event — and fellow South African DJ Shimza .

On Thursday night (July 30), Ye performed at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The concert, which was his first in the country in nearly 20 years, featured an enormous setlist of tracks from different eras in his career.

Kanye West just wrapped one of his biggest shows of the year, but instead of recouping afterwards, he was spotted dancing at one of Black Coffee 's DJ sets.

You’d think Ye would want to grab an electrolyte-replenishing drink and hop into bed. But no, he hit the dance floor and continued enjoying his evening as one of the world's biggest DJs held court.

At what appears to be the official afterparty at Fitz Club in Madrid, Ye was spotted enjoying the vibes as Black Coffee performed a set.

The Madrid stop was the only date in Spain on the 2026 Ye Live Concert Tour and West's first visit to the country in nearly two decades.

The show drew fans who had traveled from across Europe after concerts in their home countries were canceled — including dates in the UK, Poland, France, Switzerland, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

In other Kanye West news, the legendary rapper and producer recently opened up about what the success of his music during his Bully era means to him.

His remarks came during an address to fans he gave at the Urban One Summit event late last month. "I just wanted to thank y’all so much for getting behind us on this journey," Ye said. "These number ones mean even more than the Graduations and the Watch the Thrones and all the number ones before."

"Because, as you know, like a year into the project, I went into an episode," he continued. "So this right here is a celebration and a victory, a success story of people who deal with mental health crises to be able to come out of it and actually have number one records with all the things that were done, with all the things that were said. And for you guys to be so forgiving and so supportive just means the world to me."