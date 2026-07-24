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Larry David in a black suit and tie at an event
Sports

Larry David Says He Spoke With Dwayne Johnson About Having Goal Posts Removed From UFL

The Rock serves as a co-owner of the UFL, which will kick off this month following last year's merger of the XFL and USFL.

Brad Callas855 days ago
The Rock Johnson
Sports

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital just bought out the XFL, giving the bankrupt football league another boost of life.

Joe Price2183 days ago
xfl canceled
Sports

XFL Files for Bankruptcy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (UPDATE)

Last month, the XFL canceled its regular season.

tara mahadevan2298 days ago
Tim Tebow #15 of the Syracuse Mets
Sports

Tim Tebow Says He Turned Down XFL to Continue Baseball Career

Tim Tebow isn't the only star that the XFL has tried to court.

Xavier Hamilton2351 days ago
Antonio Brown
Sports

Antonio Brown Says He Would Never Play in XFL: 'If It Ain't the Highest Level, I Don't Wanna Do It'

The wide receiver says he doesn't support or watch "lower-class football."

Joshua Espinoza2352 days ago
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Eli Rogers #4 of the DC Defenders
Sports

Eli Rogers Skip Mother’s Funeral to Play XFL Game

DC Defenders wide receiver, Eli Rogers, is playing through the pain.

Xavier Hamilton2352 days ago
Complex Load Management Podcast Episode 2
Sports

Antonio Brown Joins to Talk NFL Future, Logan Paul Beef & More: Listen To 'Load Management' Ep. 13

On this week’s episode, Adam and Chopz are joined by Antonio Brown to discuss his NFL future, Logan Paul, and much more.

Complex2357 days ago
Ja Rule attends Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020
Music

Ja Rule Wants the Fyre Festival Trolling to Be Over

Somehow Twitter users turned Rule's appreciation for the XFL into fuel for their FYRE Festival jokes.

Xavier Hamilton2358 days ago
Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout
Sports

Here's Why Colin Kaepernick Is Not Playing in XFL

It's been nearly four years since Colin Kaepernick has played a professional football game.

Xavier Hamilton2358 days ago
The official XFL game ball for the Tampa Bay Vipers
Sports

XFL Rules Are Wildly Different Than NFL and Fans Are Pumped

The XFL is hoping to snatch viewers away from the NFL with an exciting set of new rules.

Xavier Hamilton2392 days ago
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Ex Lions QB Josh Johnson
Sports

XFL Reportedly Blocked Quarterback Josh Johnson From Being Signed by Detroit Lions

Johnson is playing for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats.

Gavin Evans2434 days ago
XFL
Sports

Average Salary for XFL Player Will Reportedly Be $55,000

Sources say the teams' starting quarterback will earn about 10 times more.

Joshua Espinoza2479 days ago
Rod Smart of the Carolina Panthers
Sports

Former Pro Football Player Rod 'He Hate Me' Smart Found After Being Reported Missing (UPDATE)

Former XFL and NFL athlete Rod "He Hate Me" Smart is reportedly "safe."

Xavier Hamilton2594 days ago
Johnny Manziel #2 of the Memphis Express warms up
Sports

Johnny Manziel Reportedly Interested in Joining Houston's XFL Team

Johnny Manziel continues his rocky road to redemption

Xavier Hamilton2604 days ago
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