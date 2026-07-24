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With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expressing excitement over a potential XFL-CFL partnership, some are worried about the CFL's ability to stay, well, Canadian.Liam Fox
From the new rule changes to the broadcast teams, here's why the XFL has a much better chance to work than it did in 2001.Zach Frydenlund
From the wild XFL rules to it’s first game on ABC, here’s everything we know about the XFL football league.Aaron C. Mansfield
The most famous player from the short-lived XFL is no longer in the world of football. But the Rod Smart, better known as He Hate Me, is fine with that.Alex Wong