Larry David Says He Spoke With Dwayne Johnson About Having Goal Posts Removed From UFL

Larry David has a suggestion for the United Football League, which is set to return this month following last year's merger between the XFL and USFL.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator shed light on his hatred for goalposts. In an effort to remove field goals and extra points from football, David reached out to UFL co-owner Dwayne Johnson to offer up his suggestion.

“I heard about this UFL and I thought ‘let me talk to somebody in the UFL,'" Larry shared. "So, my agent got me on the phone with Dwayne Johnson. He called me and we had a conversation. He didn’t know what I was asking, but he was nice enough to call back."

He continued, “So, we had this conversation, and I pitched him my no goalpost idea. I thought it was gonna happen! He was completely into it! Remove the goalposts, that was the idea. I said what I said to you on the show. ‘There’s no reason for them.' I told him all that, and then I pitched him my extra point. I didn’t know that the extra point was already in the XFL! That there were no extra points from kicks.”