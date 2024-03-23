Larry David Says He Spoke With Dwayne Johnson About Having Goal Posts Removed From UFL

Larry David has a suggestion for the United Football League, which is set to return this month following last year's merger between the XFL and USFL.
During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator shed light on his hatred for goalposts. In an effort to remove field goals and extra points from football, David reached out to UFL co-owner Dwayne Johnson to offer up his suggestion.
“I heard about this UFL and I thought ‘let me talk to somebody in the UFL,'" Larry shared. "So, my agent got me on the phone with Dwayne Johnson. He called me and we had a conversation. He didn’t know what I was asking, but he was nice enough to call back."
He continued, “So, we had this conversation, and I pitched him my no goalpost idea. I thought it was gonna happen! He was completely into it! Remove the goalposts, that was the idea. I said what I said to you on the show. ‘There’s no reason for them.' I told him all that, and then I pitched him my extra point. I didn’t know that the extra point was already in the XFL! That there were no extra points from kicks.”
On Thursday, The Rock caught wind of Larry's comments after seeing a clip of his interview on X, formerly Twitter. In response, Johnson confirmed his and David's conversation took place, before joking that the UFL might even create a bowl game in the Seinfeld creator's honor.
"LOVE my guy Larry David. He hates goalposts and field goal kicks," Johnson wrote. "We had a spirited and very productive conversation. At the end of the day, like me and all of us fans - he loves the game of football.
Johnson added, "We at the XFL had already implemented new innovative rules last season that we carry over to our new @XFL2023 league that starts this month. I’m considering creating THE LARRY BOWL in his honor."
Its pretty clear Larry doesn't like goal posts and might even be obsessed with banishing them from the sport forever. Last month, the 76-year-old explained his disdain for field goals in football and on the Bill Simmons Podcast.
"I've said it before, and thank you for giving me the opportunity to say it again. I really believe that we should get rid of goal posts in football," he lamented to Simmons. "No bullshit. Field goals ruin the game. They don't enhance the game, they make it worse."
Watch Larry David's full interview with Rich Eisen below.