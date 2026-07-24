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Lil Yachty in a white jacket stands in a wrestling ring, with a background of blue and white lights.
Sports

Lil Yachty Defends WWE Cameo After Fan Backlash: ‘Don’t Try and Step on My F*cking Moment'

The rapper appeared alongside Trick Williams on Friday's 'SmackDown' as backlash grows over celebrities getting roles in 'WrestleMania' storylines.

Alex Ocho112 days ago
Nikki Bella Reportedly Injured Her Ankle During SmackDown
Sports

Nikki Bella Suffers Injury Scare on WWE SmackDown Ahead of WrestleMania

The WWE Hall of Famer was pulled from a SmackDown segment after a mid-match injury scare, just weeks before WrestleMania.

Bernadette Giacomazzo118 days ago
John Cena Will Make His Final WWE SmackDown Appearance Tonight, 23 Years After His First Appearance
Sports

John Cena Will Make His Final WWE SmackDown Appearance Tonight — 23 Years After His First Appearance

Cena's first-ever SmackDown appearance was at the same Chicago arena.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
Cody Rhodes
Sports

Cody Rhodes on Refusing To ‘Conserve’ His Body: 'You Can't Play It Safe'

Cody has been known to pull off some crazy stunts in the ring, much to the dismay of older wrestlers trying to warn him.

Mark Elibert658 days ago
Split image: Left side shows Yokozuna wrestling with an opponent. Right side shows Roman Reigns holding two WWE championship belts above his head in a ring
Sports

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, Father of Roman Reigns, Dead at Age 79

Sika, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, passed away peacefully on Tuesday.

Mark Elibert761 days ago
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Sports

The Rock Returns to 'WWE SmackDown,' Does Heel Turn as Member of the Bloodline

The WWE legend wore a Versace vest reminiscent of his 1997 corporate persona.

Jaelani Turner-Williams890 days ago
Vince McMahon appears on WWE 'Smackdown'
Sports

Vince McMahon Appears on 'Smackdown' After Stepping Down as WWE CEO

Hours after stepping down as from his role as WWE’s chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon appeared on the company’s wrestling telecast Smackdown Friday night.

Brad Callas1499 days ago
Tamara Lynn 'Sunny' Sytch arrested on DUI Manslaughter charges
Sports

Former WWE Star Tamara Lynn 'Sunny' Sytch Arrested on DUI Manslaughter Charge

Former WWE star Tamara Lynn 'Sunny' Sytch was arrested Friday following an ongoing investigation into the March 25 car accident that left one person dead.

Brad Callas1540 days ago
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Sports

WWE’s Universal Champion Roman Reigns Called Out by Junior dos Santos Over AEW Comments

Junior dos Santos took to social media to call out Roman Reigns after the WWE Universal Champion questioned the competition of AEW's roster.

Brad Callas1743 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

How WWE Can Get the Brand Split Right This Time

WWE got some things right and some things wrong. Here's how they can do a proper brand split this time around.

Kevin Wong3708 days ago
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Sports

Here Are the Spoilers For This Week's "WWE Smackdown"

Spoilers for WWE 'Smackdown' for July 23, 2015.

Khal4022 days ago

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