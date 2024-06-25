WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, Father of Roman Reigns, Dead at Age 79

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i," the caption wrote. "He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched."

"He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika🤍🕊️ #wildsamoans #halloffamer #sikaanoai ."

This story is being updated.