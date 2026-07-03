SmackDown

Since its debut in 1999, SmackDown has been a weekly destination for fans eager to catch the latest twists in WWE’s ever-evolving storylines. Known for landmark moments like the Money in the Bank ladder matches and surprise celebrity guest appearances, SmackDown delivers a mix of high-energy wrestling and dramatic storytelling that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats each Friday night on Fox. More than just a wrestling show, SmackDown serves as the stage where major title matches and pivotal story arcs unfold, shaping WWE’s overall narrative landscape. Its ability to surprise with unexpected wrestler returns and faction formations ensures fans remain deeply invested, making it a vital hub for the wrestling community’s ongoing excitement and engagement.

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Lil Yachty in a white jacket stands in a wrestling ring, with a background of blue and white lights.
Sports

Lil Yachty Defends WWE Cameo After Fan Backlash: ‘Don’t Try and Step on My F*cking Moment'

The rapper appeared alongside Trick Williams on Friday's 'SmackDown' as backlash grows over celebrities getting roles in 'WrestleMania' storylines.

Alex Ocho102 days ago
Nikki Bella Reportedly Injured Her Ankle During SmackDown
Sports

Nikki Bella Suffers Injury Scare on WWE SmackDown Ahead of WrestleMania

The WWE Hall of Famer was pulled from a SmackDown segment after a mid-match injury scare, just weeks before WrestleMania.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
Kit Wilson is standing while Jelly Roll is on the mat. WWE branding is visible.
Sports

Kit Wilson Blasts Jelly Roll for ‘Ego and Bravado’ Ahead of WWE Match: ‘You’re Out of Your Depth’

Kit Wilson took a moment to rip Jelly Roll a new one ahead of their first WWE singles match.

Mark Elibert111 days ago
John Cena Will Make His Final WWE SmackDown Appearance Tonight, 23 Years After His First Appearance
Sports

John Cena Will Make His Final WWE SmackDown Appearance Tonight — 23 Years After His First Appearance

Cena's first-ever SmackDown appearance was at the same Chicago arena.

Bernadette Giacomazzo315 days ago
Trish Stratus, Vince McMahon
Pop Culture

Trish Stratus Justifies Controversial 2001 'Bark Like a Dog' Segment in New 'Mr. McMahon' Doc

The seven-time WWE women's champion said everyone involved knew what reaction they would get from the controversial segment.

Mark Elibert657 days ago
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WWE wrestler Big E takes video in hospital after broken neck
Sports

WWE Wrestler Big E Breaks Neck During 'Smackdown' Tag Team

E, real name Ettore Ewen, was fighting Ridge Holland when he landed on the top of his head after what ESPN is calling an “overhead belly-to-belly suplex."

Brenton Blanchet1587 days ago
Phil 'CM Punk' Brooks poses backstage
Sports

CM Punk Reportedly Auditioned for Role on FS1's Upcoming 'WWE Backstage'

Punk is among several WWE icons who have reportedly been called in to meet with FS1.

Xavier Hamilton2483 days ago
WWE wrestler Chris Jericho
Sports

All Elite Wrestling Officially Debuts on TNT in October

The AEW's first pay-per-view event, 'Double Or Nothing,' took place in May.

Xavier Hamilton2549 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Fighting With My Family' Trailer: WWE Superstar Paige Gets a Biopic Featuring/Produced by The Rock

'Fighting With My Family,' featuring and produced by Dwayne Johnson, is slated to premiere February of 2019.

Kyle Shokeye2801 days ago
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Pacman Jones
Sports

Airport Employee Who Fought With Pacman Jones Gets 1-Year Sentence

The airport employee who attacked Pacman Jones, and got knocked out in the process, was sentenced to one year in jail for the incident. Jones was not charged.

countcenci2844 days ago
dwayne johnson
Sports

The Rock Reportedly 'Very Very Close' to Signing a Deal For a WWE Smackdown Return

Before Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ever became the face of The Fast and The Furious franchise, he was a professional wrestler, a legendary one at that. Therefore it's no surprise that the former WWE wrestler is reportedly negotiating an appearance on episode 1,000 of WWE Smackdown.

Hannah Lifshutz2875 days ago
This is a photo of Triple H.
Sports

Fox and WWE Reach $1 Billion Agreement to Air 'Smackdown Live' in 2019

Fox is the new home of "Smackdown Live."

Aaron C. Mansfield2978 days ago
daniel bryan wwe getty
Sports

Daniel Bryan Delivers Emotional Speech on 'SmackDown' After Being Cleared to Return to WWE

The 36-year-old wrestler has been cleared to return to the WWE after suffering a brain lesion.

Eric Skelton3040 days ago

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