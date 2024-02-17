The Rock Returns to 'WWE SmackDown,' Does Heel Turn as Member of the Bloodline

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to WWE SmackDown to continue the story of his villainous corporate persona, while joining The Bloodline during the Wrestlemania XL kickoff event on Friday.
Johnson was met with boos from the crowd after entering the venue to do a heel turn during the last segment of the episode, but the WWE alum didn't go down without a fight. Johnson also wore a Versace vest reminiscent of his late heel era, when he wore the luxury brand almost weekly.
"Now before The Rock drops some gospel on ya, The Rock has got some good news to share. Something that's gonna make you happy, something that you could own," the 51-year-old began around the 9-minute mark of the video below after joining The Bloodline in the ring. "Tonight, it is official. You all, right now, live on FOX, have broken an all-time indoor attendance record. Not only for the city of Salt Lake, but for the entire city of Utah. Congratulations."
But Johnson's "good news" was a set up to insult the audience.
"Well here's the record you broke. You broke the all time record for the largest gathering of trailer park trash The Rock has ever seen!" he continued.
The professional wrestler-turned-actor continued mocking the audience by saying they had a story to tell their "600 inbred children one day" and that he was "greatness in the flesh."
The trash-talk continued while Johnson commended Roman Reign's 2023 defeat of Cody Rhodes, a little over a week after Johnson teased a face-off with Reign. The storyline was a disappointment to SmackDown loyalists, and it seems like the WWE listened, quickly adding Johnson to Reign's stable.
"Cody Rhodes, make one thing perfectly clear. The Rock is going to do everything in his power to make sure that you walk out of 'Wrestlemania' what you are, which is a loser. Everything in his power to make sure that happens," Johnson said around 15:30. "Cody, your story is just ending. Our story is just beginning. The Bloodline, the most powerful, dominant duo in sports, in entertainment and of course, in the WWE."
As fans gear up for Wrestlemania XL, which will be held Apr. 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it's speculated that Johnson might betray Reigns to assist Rhodes. We'll just have to watch things unfold as the feud continues.