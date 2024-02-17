The Rock Returns to 'WWE SmackDown,' Does Heel Turn as Member of the Bloodline

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to WWE SmackDown to continue the story of his villainous corporate persona, while joining The Bloodline during the Wrestlemania XL kickoff event on Friday.

Johnson was met with boos from the crowd after entering the venue to do a heel turn during the last segment of the episode, but the WWE alum didn't go down without a fight. Johnson also wore a Versace vest reminiscent of his late heel era, when he wore the luxury brand almost weekly.

"Now before The Rock drops some gospel on ya, The Rock has got some good news to share. Something that's gonna make you happy, something that you could own," the 51-year-old began around the 9-minute mark of the video below after joining The Bloodline in the ring. "Tonight, it is official. You all, right now, live on FOX, have broken an all-time indoor attendance record. Not only for the city of Salt Lake, but for the entire city of Utah. Congratulations."