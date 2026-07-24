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Westside Gunn performing
Music

Westside Gunn Saying His ‘Smallest’ Chain Costs More Than Mr. T’s Collection Gets Response From Wrestler's Daughter

Gunn drew the ire of wrestling fans when he shared a picture of Mr. T decorated in jewelry, only to say his smallest chain cost more than T's collection.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1732 days ago
gabbi
Sports

Former WWE Wrestler Gabbi Tuft Comes Out as Trans: 'I Am No Longer Afraid'

In an extended statement shared with her fans on Thursday, Gabbi said she now feels "limitless" thanks to being able to bring her authentic self into the light.

Trace William Cowen1996 days ago
Xavier Woods Austin Creed
Sports

WWE Superstar Notches Guinness World Record for Gaming Channel

Xavier Woods' YouTube show, UpUpDownDown, just knabbed the Guinness World Record for Most Subscribed to Celebrity Video Gaming Channel. The show is currently has over 1.6 million subscribers.

Victoria L. Johnson2891 days ago
This is a photo of WWE.
Sports

WWE Changes Name of Wrestlemania Battle Royal After Fabulous Moolah Backlash

The WWE has changed the name of WrestleMania's "Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal" following the circulation of a Change.org petition.

Gavin Evans3054 days ago
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Sports

WWE Legend Mr. Fuji Passes Away at Age 82

Born Harry Fujiwara, the Japanese-American was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Dana Scott3618 days ago

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