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Damien McDuffie

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Joined November 2016 | 3 posts
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Ric Flair Sneaker Shopping Wide 1 Cabrera Original

How the Legendary Ric Flair Became Hip-Hop’s Favorite Wrestler

The legendary Ric Flair has received countless shoutouts from rap's most famous lyricists, introducing him to a whole new audience outside of wrestling.

Damien McDuffie3340 days ago
Stone Cold Steve Austin Stunner Donald Trump WrestleMania 23

This Is How Vince McMahon Convinced Donald Trump to Take a Stone Cold Stunner

Stone Cold Steve Austin talks about his influential podcast and about the night he dropped the Stunner on Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23.

Damien McDuffie3528 days ago
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Torn Apart By Reagan, One Family Gets A Second Chance From Obama

Thanks to executive action by President Obama, Lamar Reed will finally be reunited with the father the War on Drugs took away from him 27 years ago.

Damien McDuffie3607 days ago

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