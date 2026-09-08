Chaz Kangas Portrait

Chaz Kangas

Joined July 2014 | 26 posts
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Trump Stone Cold Vince McMahon WrestleMania 23 2007

The Best WrestleManias End in Three and This Year's Could Be Epic

History proves that WrestleManias ending in the No. 3 have been the most memorable. We look back at the epic shows and ahead to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

Chaz Kangas3459 days ago
Undertaker Edge Over the Ropes 2008 Orlando

Why the Royal Rumble Is WWE's Best PPV (That's Not WrestleMania)

The 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble is this Sunday and WWE fans know there is no other PPV on the schedule like the annual battle royale.

Chaz Kangas3520 days ago
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Why 1996 Was the Most Important Year in Wrestling History

The start of nWo, The Rock's major debut, and the birth of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are just three reasons why 1996 was wrestling's biggest year.

Chaz Kangas3549 days ago
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Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels Reflects on 'Raising Hell' and Intimidating Music Buyers in '86

DMC, of the legendary Run-DMC, looks back on the group's 1986 classic album, 'Raising Hell,' and his fondest memory of Prince.

Chaz Kangas3774 days ago
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The Man Who Wants to Bring a "Macho Man" Randy Savage Statue to Ohio

Macho Man Randy Savage deserves a statue in Columbus, Ohio. The petition's starter explains why.

Chaz Kangas3787 days ago
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The Oral History of 'The Simpsons Sing the Blues'

The creators of 'The Simpsons Sing the Blues' talk about how they put together the hugely successful 1990s album, 25 years after its release.

Chaz Kangas3940 days ago
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“Yo, You Like Music?” Why These New York Rappers Are Still Selling Their CDs on the Street

We checked in on some rappers selling CDs in Times Square to see how business is looking these days.

Chaz Kangas3991 days ago
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End of the Weak Prepares for 15th Anniversary and Final Show at Club Pyramid

EOW leaves the Pyramid after 15 years.

Chaz Kangas4038 days ago
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We Figured Out the Reason for All This 'Berenstain Bears' Confusion

Here's why no one knows how to correctly pronounce Berenstain Bears.

Chaz Kangas4054 days ago
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DJ Premier Talks Working on Dr. Dre’s ‘Compton' and the Nas Album That May Still Come Out

The legendary producer also sheds light on the rumored Eminem collaboration and how he almost worked with MF Doom.

Chaz Kangas4059 days ago
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How One Man Built One of the Biggest Record Collections Ever Sold on Craigslist

A look at the music lover who built the now legendary vinyl collection.

Chaz Kangas4066 days ago
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Before Hulk Hogan Was Exposed As a Racist, He Released a Rap Album

Hogan once released a kid-friendly rap album, without any racial epithets.

Chaz Kangas4070 days ago
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Tech N9ne's Music Helps a Car Crash Victim Learn to Speak Again

The Strange Music MC's rapid raps helped one fan recover from a devastating injury.

Chaz Kangas4071 days ago
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The Real Story Behind “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Rap Album

Macho Man's brother explains the origin of 'Be a Man.'

Chaz Kangas4116 days ago
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Remembering Pumpkinhead, a Pillar of New York's Underground Rap Scene

Remembering Robert Diaz.

Chaz Kangas4117 days ago
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5 Interviews That Prove Jay Z Was One of David Letterman's Best Guests

A look back at the rapport between the rapper and the TV host.

Chaz Kangas4138 days ago
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Interview: R.A. the Rugged Man Explains Why the Mayweather-Pacquiao Match Is Not the Fight of the Century

Six years since he fought Mayweather on Shade 45, the rapper and boxing fanatic talks about the match he never thought would happen.

Chaz Kangas4156 days ago
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Is Sacramento Rapper Task1ne Guilty of the Largest Rhyme Theft of All Time?

The Sacramento rapper comes under fire for allegedly biting other rappers' rhymes.

Chaz Kangas4159 days ago

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