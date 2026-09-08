Chaz Kangas
Latest Stories
The Best WrestleManias End in Three and This Year's Could Be Epic
History proves that WrestleManias ending in the No. 3 have been the most memorable. We look back at the epic shows and ahead to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.
Why the Royal Rumble Is WWE's Best PPV (That's Not WrestleMania)
The 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble is this Sunday and WWE fans know there is no other PPV on the schedule like the annual battle royale.
Why 1996 Was the Most Important Year in Wrestling History
The start of nWo, The Rock's major debut, and the birth of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are just three reasons why 1996 was wrestling's biggest year.
Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels Reflects on 'Raising Hell' and Intimidating Music Buyers in '86
DMC, of the legendary Run-DMC, looks back on the group's 1986 classic album, 'Raising Hell,' and his fondest memory of Prince.
The Man Who Wants to Bring a "Macho Man" Randy Savage Statue to Ohio
Macho Man Randy Savage deserves a statue in Columbus, Ohio. The petition's starter explains why.
The Oral History of 'The Simpsons Sing the Blues'
The creators of 'The Simpsons Sing the Blues' talk about how they put together the hugely successful 1990s album, 25 years after its release.
“Yo, You Like Music?” Why These New York Rappers Are Still Selling Their CDs on the Street
We checked in on some rappers selling CDs in Times Square to see how business is looking these days.
End of the Weak Prepares for 15th Anniversary and Final Show at Club Pyramid
EOW leaves the Pyramid after 15 years.
We Figured Out the Reason for All This 'Berenstain Bears' Confusion
Here's why no one knows how to correctly pronounce Berenstain Bears.
DJ Premier Talks Working on Dr. Dre’s ‘Compton' and the Nas Album That May Still Come Out
The legendary producer also sheds light on the rumored Eminem collaboration and how he almost worked with MF Doom.
How One Man Built One of the Biggest Record Collections Ever Sold on Craigslist
A look at the music lover who built the now legendary vinyl collection.
Before Hulk Hogan Was Exposed As a Racist, He Released a Rap Album
Hogan once released a kid-friendly rap album, without any racial epithets.
Tech N9ne's Music Helps a Car Crash Victim Learn to Speak Again
The Strange Music MC's rapid raps helped one fan recover from a devastating injury.
The Real Story Behind “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Rap Album
Macho Man's brother explains the origin of 'Be a Man.'
Remembering Pumpkinhead, a Pillar of New York's Underground Rap Scene
Remembering Robert Diaz.
5 Interviews That Prove Jay Z Was One of David Letterman's Best Guests
A look back at the rapport between the rapper and the TV host.
Interview: R.A. the Rugged Man Explains Why the Mayweather-Pacquiao Match Is Not the Fight of the Century
Six years since he fought Mayweather on Shade 45, the rapper and boxing fanatic talks about the match he never thought would happen.
Is Sacramento Rapper Task1ne Guilty of the Largest Rhyme Theft of All Time?
The Sacramento rapper comes under fire for allegedly biting other rappers' rhymes.