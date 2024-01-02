Teyana Taylor, Odell Beckham, Kyle Kuzma, and More Celebs Rent Out Sei Less for New Year's Party

Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma rented out New York City hotspot Sei Less for a private New Year's Eve celebration.

According to a source, the star-studded event was also attended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and New York Jets running back Breece Hall. South African singer Tyla also showed up and danced alongside Taylor to her hit single "Water."