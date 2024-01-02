Teyana Taylor, Odell Beckham, Kyle Kuzma, and More Celebs Rent Out Sei Less for New Year's Party

Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma rented out New York City hotspot Sei Less for a private New Year's Eve celebration.
According to a source, the star-studded event was also attended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and New York Jets running back Breece Hall. South African singer Tyla also showed up and danced alongside Taylor to her hit single "Water."
The party also served as a celebration of the Baltimore Ravens clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. DJ Bamboozle, who serves as the Los Angeles Lakers official team DJ, was the DJ for the party.
Sei Less has become a fixture in New York City with all the celebrities that frequent the venue. Some of hip-hop's biggest names have sat at the restaurant including French Montana, Fabolous, Diddy, Fat Joe, and more.
For hip-hop's 50th anniversary, the restaurant had a special themed menu in August inspired by multiple generations of New York artists. Included in the menu were appetizers inspired by Nas, Fabolous, and French Montana; entrees inspired by Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie; desserts inspired by Busta Rhymes and Ja Rule; and cocktails inspired by Diddy and Jay-Z.