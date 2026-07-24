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Sergio Jiménez Ramos, wearing a "KING" cap and a colorful tank top, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

Spanish Streamer Reportedly Dies After Ingesting Cocaine and Whiskey

The 37-year-old Spanish streamer allegedly died during a private broadcast after taking drugs for money.

Joe Price197 days ago
Cameron George of Beyoncé's SirDavis Whisky.
Style

Meet the Whisky Expert Who Is Helping Beyoncé’s SirDavis Break the Mold

Cameron George, the global head of advocacy and blender at SirDavis, hosted guests at the Houston Rodeo and spoke about the intentionality and care that went into Beyoncé’s innovative whisky brand.

Aria Hughes479 days ago
A bottle of Jameson Black Barrel whiskey on a bar, with a hand pouring a drink into a glass.
Pop Culture

Jameson Black Barrel is the Official Whiskey of ComplexCon 2024

Complex Staff618 days ago
Jameson Black Barrel

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Jameson Black Barrel

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Press photos of Beyonce and SirDavis whisky.
Music

Beyoncé Honors Legacy of Her Paternal Great-Grandfather With New Whisky SirDavis

In partnership with Moët Hennessy, her new whisky brand SirDavis is named after the singer’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue.

Jaelani Turner-Williams704 days ago
fireball whiskey lawsuit false advertising
Life

Fireball Cinnamon Mini-Bottles Don’t Actually Contain Whiskey, Lawsuit Claims

According to a lawsuit, the tiny mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey sold at gas stations and grocery stores don't have any whiskey in them.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1276 days ago
ASAP Rocky is seen holding a glass of his new whisky
Style

ASAP Rocky Unveils His Blended Canadian Whiskey Brand Mercer + Prince

ASAP Rocky says that he has spent years learning about whiskey all over the globe while looking for the right partners to bring his vision to life.

Trace William Cowen1584 days ago
questlove balvenie
Music

The Balvenie Whisky and Questlove Announce Multiyear Partnership

The Balvenie and Questlove have inked a new partnership where the musician will host a digital series called 'Quest for Craft,' set to premiere in 2021.

tara mahadevan2062 days ago
mm
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Says He Currently Has 'No Plans' to Run For Governor of Texas

The 'True Detective' co-crafter's new book 'Greenlights' recently opened in the No. 1 spot. Here, he talks with Colbert about politics and pandemics.

Trace William Cowen2074 days ago
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Shoe Surgeon ComplexCon
Sneakers

PROMO: Shoe Surgeon x Jack Daniel’s Launching Exclusive Kicks Giveaway

The Shoe Surgeon partnered with Jack Daniel's to release seven custom sneakers based inspired by Tennessee Honey whiskey.

Amber McKynzie2504 days ago
Conor McGregor
Sports

Video of Conor McGregor Assaulting Old Man in Irish Pub Surfaces

Earlier this year it was reported that Conor McGregor was under investigation in his native Ireland for allegedly getting in a bar fight.

Joe Price2536 days ago
Conor McGregor
Sports

Conor McGregor Gifts Boston Firefighters With Whiskey and World Series Tickets

Coming into Back Bay fire station in Boston to deliver the gifts, McGregor gave ten lucky firefighters tickets to the first game of the World Series.

Joe Price2836 days ago
Drake at Virginia Black pre launch in 2016.
Music

Drake Is Giving You the Opportunity to Invest in His Whiskey

Drake was serious when he rapped, "Virginia Black/I could go make enough money off that and not even rap."

juliarp3117 days ago
Drake and Dennis
Music

Drake and Dennis Graham Have a New Virginia Black Ad and It's Lit

The ad shows Drake trying to shoot his shot with a beautiful woman, and getting stood up for none other than Dennis Graham.

Hannah Lifshutz3170 days ago
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Image via Instagram
Music

Drake and His Dad Team Up for Virginia Black Whiskey Ad

Drake's latest father and son collaboration with Dennis Graham involves du-rags and some subtle shade in the direction of a famous beer brand.

Omar Burgess3297 days ago

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