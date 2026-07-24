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Spanish Streamer Reportedly Dies After Ingesting Cocaine and Whiskey
The 37-year-old Spanish streamer allegedly died during a private broadcast after taking drugs for money.
Steph Curry Teams Up With Chef José Andrés for New Player Exclusive Whiskey Collab
Gentleman's Cut is Curry's whiskey brand.
Presented By
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Meet the Whisky Expert Who Is Helping Beyoncé’s SirDavis Break the Mold
Cameron George, the global head of advocacy and blender at SirDavis, hosted guests at the Houston Rodeo and spoke about the intentionality and care that went into Beyoncé’s innovative whisky brand.
Presented By
Jameson Black Barrel
Beyoncé Honors Legacy of Her Paternal Great-Grandfather With New Whisky SirDavis
In partnership with Moët Hennessy, her new whisky brand SirDavis is named after the singer’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue.
Fireball Cinnamon Mini-Bottles Don’t Actually Contain Whiskey, Lawsuit Claims
According to a lawsuit, the tiny mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey sold at gas stations and grocery stores don't have any whiskey in them.
ASAP Rocky Unveils His Blended Canadian Whiskey Brand Mercer + Prince
ASAP Rocky says that he has spent years learning about whiskey all over the globe while looking for the right partners to bring his vision to life.
The Balvenie Whisky and Questlove Announce Multiyear Partnership
The Balvenie and Questlove have inked a new partnership where the musician will host a digital series called 'Quest for Craft,' set to premiere in 2021.
Matthew McConaughey Says He Currently Has 'No Plans' to Run For Governor of Texas
The 'True Detective' co-crafter's new book 'Greenlights' recently opened in the No. 1 spot. Here, he talks with Colbert about politics and pandemics.
PROMO: Shoe Surgeon x Jack Daniel’s Launching Exclusive Kicks Giveaway
The Shoe Surgeon partnered with Jack Daniel's to release seven custom sneakers based inspired by Tennessee Honey whiskey.
Video of Conor McGregor Assaulting Old Man in Irish Pub Surfaces
Earlier this year it was reported that Conor McGregor was under investigation in his native Ireland for allegedly getting in a bar fight.
Conor McGregor Gifts Boston Firefighters With Whiskey and World Series Tickets
Coming into Back Bay fire station in Boston to deliver the gifts, McGregor gave ten lucky firefighters tickets to the first game of the World Series.
Drake Is Giving You the Opportunity to Invest in His Whiskey
Drake was serious when he rapped, "Virginia Black/I could go make enough money off that and not even rap."
Drake and Dennis Graham Have a New Virginia Black Ad and It's Lit
The ad shows Drake trying to shoot his shot with a beautiful woman, and getting stood up for none other than Dennis Graham.
Drake and His Dad Team Up for Virginia Black Whiskey Ad
Drake's latest father and son collaboration with Dennis Graham involves du-rags and some subtle shade in the direction of a famous beer brand.