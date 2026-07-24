Wes Lang

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The summer of 2016 will live in NBA lore. As the influx of TV rights money hit the salary cap, teams threw around their new cash like a rapper out on the town, dishing out deals far more lucrative than many players deserved. Which of the terrible contracts currently floating around the league are the worst of the worst
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

Amiri Shares documentary as Part of Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Rollout
Style

Amiri Shares Behind-the-Scenes Documentary as Part of Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection Rollout

The mini-documentary features artwork from Wes Lang and gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the brand's FW22 collection.

Trace William Cowen1415 days ago
amiri
Style

Amiri Launches New Store in New York, Las Vegas Shop Opening Soon

The new space in New York is now open and features a commissioned piece by Los Angeles-based artist Wes Lang, known for his Kanye West collabs.

Trace William Cowen1761 days ago
Wes Lang in Hollywood
Music

Here's Who Kanye Was Likely Texting With About His New Album Cover

Both Wes Lang and Kanye West are known as controversial artists.

tara mahadevan3010 days ago
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Here's a Brand New "Yeezus" Tour T-Shirt

A new "Yeezus" tour T-shirt was released exclusively at the Kanye West concert in Las Vegas last night.

Joshua Espinoza4291 days ago
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Wes Lang, Noam Chomsky, and a Host of Others Contribute to "Paradigm Vol 1. Genesis"

This limited edition anthology from Paradigm Magazine's creative team features art and essays from nearly 70 contributors.

andrewlasane4391 days ago
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Wes Lang Recreates His Art Studio for a Six-Month-Long Retrospective in Denmark

Watch the artist talk about and give a tour of the art currently on display in Denmark.

andrewlasane4467 days ago
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Style

Step Inside Wes Lang's Studio at His Upcoming ARoS Museum Exhibition

The museum space has been recreated to look like Wes Lang's L.A. studio.

susanc4d3da54bb4509 days ago
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Artist Wes Lang Sends Badass Vibes Through New Streetwear Brand Best Wishes

Killer biker-inspired illustrations you can wear.

Teofilo Killip4561 days ago
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Mansions by Wes Lang

Fresh new tee from artist Wes Lang.

Justin Korkidis5008 days ago
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Dope Art For Sale: "Flying Death" Print By Wes Lang

Limited edition print release from artist Wes Lang.

Justin Korkidis5057 days ago
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Dope Art For Sale: "Dear Comrade" By Wes Lang

Fresh print from artist Wes Lang.

Justin Korkidis5241 days ago
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Wes Lang for FUCT SSD Fall/Winter 2011 Collection

The streetwear brand teams up with this Brooklyn artist for a couple of seriously awesome shirts.

Nick Grant5507 days ago

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