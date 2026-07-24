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The summer of 2016 will live in NBA lore. As the influx of TV rights money hit the salary cap, teams threw around their new cash like a rapper out on the town, dishing out deals far more lucrative than many players deserved. Which of the terrible contracts currently floating around the league are the worst of the worst
Aaron C. Mansfield

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