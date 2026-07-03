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Lil Wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Finally Releases 'Free Weezy Album' on All Streaming Platforms

Lil Wayne's 2015 Tidal exclusive 'Free Weezy Album' will celebrate its five-year anniversary on July 4, and it's now available on various services.

Joe Price2205 days ago

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