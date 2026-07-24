Warby Parker

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Warby Parker and Theophilio Connect for SHAUNIE Eyewear Collection

Curated by Black Fashion Fair, the limited edition eyewear honors the nostalgia of Warby Parker and contemporary clothing brand Theophilio.

Jaelani Turner-Williams858 days ago
Photograph of ASAP Nast wearing Warby Parker
Style

ASAP Nast Connects With Warby Parker on New Sunglasses Collab

Warby Parker and ASAP Nast have released their new sunglasses collaboration called NST2-002, which comes in the pink nebula and cloud white.

taramhdvn1258 days ago
Palace Avirex Zomby Jacket Holiday 2021
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace, Bodega x Carhartt WIP, Madhappy x Beats, and More

From the first drop from Palace's Holiday 2021 collection to the Bodega x Carhartt WIP capsule, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1690 days ago
Essential Sunglasses
Style

10 Essential Sunglasses to Buy Right Now

These are the must-have and best men sunglasses that never go out of style, including Ray-Ban Wayfarers, Persol 649s, and so many, many more.

Mike DeStefano2196 days ago
This is a photo of Justin Timberlake.
Music

Justin Timberlake Teams Up With Jordan, Levi's, and More for Pop-Up Shop Collab in NYC

Justin Timberlake is launching a pop-up shop in New York City this weekend.

Victoria L. Johnson3089 days ago
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Everlane NYC Store
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Everlane and Warby Parker Just Opened New NYC Stores

Two of your favorite brands launched new retail spaces in NYC this weekend.

Joshua Espinoza3157 days ago
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Style

Warby Parker and Ghostly International Reunite for Another Pair of Killer Frames

Warby Parker reunites with Ghostly International to create a new eyewear frame called Henning.

Joshua Espinoza3995 days ago
Style

Warby Parker and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Are Giving Back to Children in Need

Warby Parker is giving back by donating opticals and eye exams to kids at 130 New York City schools.

Joshua Espinoza4047 days ago
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Warby Parker’s Latest Collection Gives Us Five More Reasons to Hit Up Its Store

Warby Parker introduces its five-style eyewear collection titled "Luminary."

Joshua Espinoza4112 days ago
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Style

Warby Parker Celebrates Its Five-Year Anniversary With a Special Collection and Parade in Manhattan

All of the styles come from the company's first-ever collection and are engraved with a commemorative "5" on the temple tip.

jayemkayem4180 days ago
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Making 20/20 Look Bad: Warby Parker Unveils Eight New Shapes for Spring

Warby Parker introduces eight new frames and six new colors for Spring 2015 that will make four eyes the envy of everyone.

Cameron Wolf4206 days ago
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Style

Warby Parker Introduces Its Winter 2014 Collection That Includes New Tones and Shapes

Warby Parker has just released its Winter Core Collection that offers new tones and shapes.

jayemkayem4281 days ago
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Warby Parker Gives Five Signature Models a Fresh Upgrade With Island-Inspired Colorways

Warber Parker takes a dip this summer for a collection of coastal travel-inspired eyewear.

Teofilo Killip4372 days ago
Style

Warby Parker's New Collection Gives You Nine New Reasons to Wear Shades This Summer

Warby Parker unveils nine new shades and four surf-inspired colors in its summer 2014 collection.

Teofilo Killip4463 days ago

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