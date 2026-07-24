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Microsoft co-founder and US philanthropist Bill Gates gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026.
Life

Bill Gates Apologizes for Affairs While Married, Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Gates claims that he did not witness, nor was involved in "illicit" behavior during his friendship with Epstein.

Jaelani Turner-Williams150 days ago
Bianca Censori and Kanye West attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ye’s Team Says He Was ‘Crafting’ Apology Letter ‘For a While'

Ye's management team denies that the letter was for PR and confirmed his next album, 'Bully,' releases in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams179 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 10: Kanye West is seen on May 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kanye West Says Four Month Manic Episode ‘Destroyed My Life’ in Apology: ‘I Am Not a Nazi’

"I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people," Ye wrote in his apology.

Abel Shifferaw181 days ago
A person holding a fan of U.S. hundred-dollar bills, with stacks of money in the background.
Pop Culture

CEO Gives Employees Nearly $443,000 Each in Bonuses After Selling Company

He gifted $240 million to employees in total.

Trey Alston211 days ago
Billie Eilish at an event, wearing a dark coat over a gray sweater with a patterned collar, standing against a maroon backdrop.
Music

Billie Eilish Calls Out Billionaires While Accepting Award: 'Give Your Money Away, Shorties'

Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly in the room during Eilish's acceptance speech for the WSJ Magazine’s Music Innovator Award.

tara mahadevan269 days ago
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Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House.
Life

Donald Trump Reportedly Informed by DOJ That His Name Appears in Epstein Files

Trump was reportedly told by Attorney General Pam Bondi about the findings in May.

Jose Martinez367 days ago
woman in mirror on phone
Life

People Are Shocked by Study's Claim of 12 Million Full-Time Influencers in U.S.

And all 12 million want you to please like and subscribe.

Trace William Cowen640 days ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 17: Childish Gambino performs during The New World Tour at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
Music

Donald Glover Says His Son Legend Is a ‘Performer’ Despite Not Wanting Him to Enter Music Industry: ‘He’s an Artist on Some Level’

Glover, who has three sons, collaborated with Legend on 'Bando Stone & the New World' song "Can You Feel Me."

Jaelani Turner-Williams681 days ago
Fat Joe speaks at 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival
Music

Fat Joe Compares Major Record Labels to Ponzi Schemes: 'They Do Funny Math'

Joe also recalled the time when Atlantic Records' president called him a failure, shortly before the company replaced his six-story poster with one of T.I.

Joshua Espinoza1178 days ago
Bill Gates during a call in 2019
Life

Bill Gates Was Reportedly Warned by Microsoft Over 'Inappropriate' Emails to Female Staffer

Gates sent the emails to a mid-level female Microsoft employee in 2007, and also reportedly asked her to meet up outside of Microsoft's campus.

Brenton Blanchet1741 days ago
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Donald Trump
Life

Donald Trump Rants About 'The Blacks' in Excerpt of Reporter's Upcoming Book

In WSJ reporter Mike Bender’s upcoming book 'Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,' Trump ranted about 'The Blacks.'

Brad Callas1863 days ago
mel and bill
Life

Melinda Gates Reportedly Consulted Divorce Lawyers in 2019 Over Husband’s Jeffrey Epstein Relationship

Melinda Gates reportedly first consulted with divorce lawyers in 2019, after learning about her husband's link to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brenton Blanchet1903 days ago
empty office
Life

People Are Sharing Their Thoughts on Report About How Companies Are Tackling Worker Burnout Amid Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of going anywhere anytime soon, companies are starting to look into new ways to keep productivity up.

Joe Price2082 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Still Planning to Play Despite Saying NFL Season 'Shouldn't Happen'

In the extensive interview, with 'WSJ,' Odell Beckham Jr. also criticized NFL owners, saying that they don't view the league's players as "human."

Xavier Hamilton2182 days ago
george floyd
Life

NYPD Assault of 'Wall Street Journal' Reporter Being Investigated by District Attorney

Tyler Blint-Welsh of the 'Wall Street Journal' said he was hit in the face "multiple times with riot shields" and shoved to the ground by NYPD officers.

Trace William Cowen2245 days ago
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ye
Style

Kanye West’s Plans for the Perfect Hoodie Detailed in 'WSJ' Profile

West talks Yeezy, Trump, and hints at new music in a cover story piece for 'WSJ.'

Trace William Cowen2314 days ago
Kanye West and Trump
Music

Kanye West Again Reaffirms Support for Trump: 'I'm a Black Guy With a Red [MAGA] Hat'

Ye's Trump love talk is revived mere days after a similarly out-of-nowhere return of the Taylor Swift call debate.

Trace William Cowen2314 days ago

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