Grace Wales Bonner

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A model in a pink tracksuit, a close-up of an Adidas sneaker with a snakeskin pattern, and black and white Adidas sneakers. Wales Bonner logo.
Style

Wales Bonner x Adidas Spring/Summer 2026: How to Buy

Grace Wales Bonner's latest adidas is now available on Complex.

Complex Staff90 days ago
Wales Bonner x Adidas S/S 2026
Sneakers

Wales Bonner's New Adidas Collection Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the Wales Bonner x Adidas Spring/Summer '26 collection.

Victor Deng92 days ago
Vince Staples performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pop Culture

Vince Staples Says Black People Would Dress 'Met Gala Amazing' for Jan. 6 Riots

The rapper-actor says that Black rioters would wear Wales Bonner to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Jaelani Turner-Williams219 days ago
Grace in formal attire with slicked-back hair and earrings stands in front of a blurred crowd at an event.
Style

Grace Wales Bonner Named Creative Director of Men's Ready-to-Wear at Hermès

Grace Wales Bonner says she is "deeply honored" to be taking on the role.

Trace William Cowen269 days ago
Three individuals in stylish outfits: a man in striped overalls and red hat, a woman in a fitted dress at an awards event, and a woman in a gray suit.
Style

2025 Met Gala: André 3000, Doechii, and Ayo Edebiri Among This Year’s Host Committee Members

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Trace William Cowen527 days ago
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Wales Bonner x Adidas Superstar
Sneakers

More Wales Bonner x Adidas Sneakers Are Dropping This Week

As part of the duo's fall/winter collection.

Victor Deng632 days ago
Wales Bonner x Adidas Adizero Adios
Sneakers

Wales Bonner's Next Adidas Collab Drops This Week

How to buy the upcoming Adios Neftenga sneaker.

Victor Deng675 days ago
Gray sweatpants with an "S" on the front and light blue denim jeans on the back, featuring elastic cuffs and a leather patch.
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Human Made, Post Archive Faction (PAF), Supreme, and More

Human Made, Post Archive Faction's first pop-up in the United States, Supreme x BLESS, and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup.

Lei Takanashi981 days ago
Sneakers

Wales Bonner's New Adidas Sambas Release This Week

Four new colorways coming soon.

Riley Jones983 days ago
Style

10 Items to Buy From Some of the Biggest Streetwear Brands

Some of our favorite items from brands like Aimé Leon Dore, Awake NY, Martine Rose, and more.

Mike DeStefano1037 days ago
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Style

Streetwear Power Ranking

The Complex Streetwear Power Ranking reflects which individuals have the most power in streetwear, from Tremaine Emory to Pharrell Williams to Yoon Ahn.

Mike DeStefano1039 days ago
Pharrell Williams in a denim jacket and cap with round sunglasses, next to Nigo in a denim jacket and cap with sunglasses.
Style

The Best Shows From Men's Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Check out our thoughts on Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Junya Watanabe, and other great presentations from Men's Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.

Lei Takanashi1114 days ago
Style

‘I’m Best-Dressed Moving Forward’: Kendrick Lamar Makes His Case With ‘The Hillbillies’ Music Video

Kendrick Lamar claimed he was 'best-dressed moving forward' in 'The Hillbillies' video. These are some of the pieces he was wearing.

Mike DeStefano1142 days ago
Louis Vuitton Creative Director Pharrell Williams at Kenzos Show
Style

Pharrell Is One of Hip-Hop’s Most Talented Creatives. But Did LVMH Miss the Point?

Pharrell Williams appointment as Louis Vuitton's new Creative Director of menswear is a groundbreaking moment for hip-hop fashion. But is he the right choice?

Lei Takanashi1245 days ago

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