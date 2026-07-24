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Hunter Biden Says He Drank a 'Gallon of Vodka a Day' While 'Smoking Crack Every 15 Minutes'
The son of former President Joe Biden said crack "worked really well" and "solved the problem."
Khloé Kardashian Says Vodka Makes Her ‘Aggressive’: ‘I’ve Beat Kendall up a Few Times'
Khloé detailed how drinking vodka flips a switch and leaves Kendall caught in her crossfire.
"Honey Deuce" Leads U.S. Open Food and Drink Craze Taking Over Social Media
The legendary tennis event doubles as NYC’s wildest food fest, with pricey cocktails, viral snacks, and a roster of star chefs.
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Sexyy Red Slams Vodka Brand After Starring in Commercial for it
Earlier this week, Au Vodka enlisted the St. Louis rapper for a commercial promoting their newest flavor.
Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Canned Vodka Soda Brand Sprinter
"We’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can," Kylie said.
White Claw Aims to Conquer the Vodka World After Hard Seltzer Popularity
The White Claw name has become synonymous with alcoholic seltzer. Now, the brand is aiming to have the same impact with its new premium vodka.
E-40 Announces Release of New Spirit Brand Tycoon Vodka
The Bay Area hip-hop legend named the vodka after his 2016 track "Tycoon," produced by Nonstop da Hitman. The brand is available now at Uptown Spirits.
Watch Muni Long's Appearance on Grey Goose and The Recording Academy's 'Sound Sessions'
As Grey Goose enters its second year as an official sponsor of the Annual Grammy Awards, the brand has tapped Muni Long for an interview and performance.
Biden Has Banned U.S. Imports of Russian Diamonds, Vodka, and Seafood
President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil earlier this week, and now he’s ceasing U.S. imports of vodka, diamonds, and seafood from the country.
Arby’s and Minneapolis Distillery Tattersall Teaming Up on Fry-Flavored Vodka
Arby’s and Minneapolis distillery Tattersall have come together to create a new vodka for the fast food restaurant that will taste like its fries.
'Tiger King' Zookeeper Erik Cowie's Death Last Month Was Result of Alcohol Abuse
Just over a month after he passed away at the age of 53, TMZ reports that Erik Cowie's official cause of death was acute and chronic alcohol use.
Tito’s Politely Asks People to Stop Using Its Vodka for Hand Sanitizer
Tito's wants people to know that using its vodka for your homemade sanitizer won't protect you from the coronavirus.
11 Dead and More Than 300 Others Treated After Drinking Poisoned Coconut Wine in the Philippines
11 people have died, and 300+ more have been treated, after drinking tainted coconut wine in the Philippines.
Florida Police Warn Spring Breakers About Drinking Vodka From Sunscreen Bottles
Florida police let spring break partiers know that a certain scheme to skirt drinking laws has been found out.
50 Cent Reportedly Stacks Up $60 Million After Selling Stake in Effen Vodka
It sounds like 50 Cent made a small fortune selling his stake in Effen Vodka.
Savage New Smirnoff Ads Take Not-So-Subtle Shots at Trump
Smirnoff put together an ad campaign that mocks the accusations about the connections between Team Trump and Russia.
Ying Yang Twins Member Explains How That Wild Drunken Performance Happened
Kaine of the Ying Tang Twins sets the record straight about footage that recently surfaced of him on stage.