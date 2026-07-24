Vodka

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: Hunter Biden attends a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Pop Culture

Hunter Biden Says He Drank a 'Gallon of Vodka a Day' While 'Smoking Crack Every 15 Minutes'

The son of former President Joe Biden said crack "worked really well" and "solved the problem."

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Khloé Kardashian in sunglasses and a white outfit on the left; Kendall Jenner in a fluffy white dress at an event on the right.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says Vodka Makes Her ‘Aggressive’: ‘I’ve Beat Kendall up a Few Times'

Khloé detailed how drinking vodka flips a switch and leaves Kendall caught in her crossfire.

Alex Ocho234 days ago
Meg Donnelly and Brittany Snow enjoy the “Watermelon Slice” cocktail at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Suite during during the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in New York City.
Life

"Honey Deuce" Leads U.S. Open Food and Drink Craze Taking Over Social Media

The legendary tennis event doubles as NYC’s wildest food fest, with pricey cocktails, viral snacks, and a roster of star chefs.

Maggie Ekberg332 days ago
Sexy Red performing on stage, wearing a necklace reading "BIG SEXY," sunglasses, and holding a microphone
Music

Sexyy Red Slams Vodka Brand After Starring in Commercial for it

Earlier this week, Au Vodka enlisted the St. Louis rapper for a commercial promoting their newest flavor.

Brad Callas762 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Canned Vodka Soda Brand Sprinter

"We’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can," Kylie said.

Brad Callas872 days ago
white claw vodka is shown
Life

White Claw Aims to Conquer the Vodka World After Hard Seltzer Popularity

The White Claw name has become synonymous with alcoholic seltzer. Now, the brand is aiming to have the same impact with its new premium vodka.

Trace William Cowen1222 days ago
E 40 Announces Release of Tycoon Vodka
Music

E-40 Announces Release of New Spirit Brand Tycoon Vodka

The Bay Area hip-hop legend named the vodka after his 2016 track "Tycoon," produced by Nonstop da Hitman. The brand is available now at Uptown Spirits.

Joshua Espinoza1227 days ago
Muni Long in the Sound Sessions interview with Grey Goose and The Recording Academy
Music

Watch Muni Long's Appearance on Grey Goose and The Recording Academy's 'Sound Sessions'

As Grey Goose enters its second year as an official sponsor of the Annual Grammy Awards, the brand has tapped Muni Long for an interview and performance.

Joe Price1279 days ago
President Joe Biden announces new economic actions against Russia in the Roosevelt Room
Life

Biden Has Banned U.S. Imports of Russian Diamonds, Vodka, and Seafood

President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil earlier this week, and now he’s ceasing U.S. imports of vodka, diamonds, and seafood from the country.

Joe Price1597 days ago
Advertisement
A picture of Arbys fast food.
Life

Arby’s and Minneapolis Distillery Tattersall Teaming Up on Fry-Flavored Vodka

Arby’s and Minneapolis distillery Tattersall have come together to create a new vodka for the fast food restaurant that will taste like its fries.

Jordan Rose1719 days ago
Zookeeper Erik Cowie in Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Pop Culture

'Tiger King' Zookeeper Erik Cowie's Death Last Month Was Result of Alcohol Abuse

Just over a month after he passed away at the age of 53, TMZ reports that Erik Cowie's official cause of death was acute and chronic alcohol use.

Brad Callas1741 days ago
Tito's Vodka
Life

Tito’s Politely Asks People to Stop Using Its Vodka for Hand Sanitizer

Tito's wants people to know that using its vodka for your homemade sanitizer won't protect you from the coronavirus.

Gavin Evans2333 days ago
Residents who fell ill after drinking a coconut wine sit outside the emergency ward.
Life

11 Dead and More Than 300 Others Treated After Drinking Poisoned Coconut Wine in the Philippines

11 people have died, and 300+ more have been treated, after drinking tainted coconut wine in the Philippines.

Gavin Evans2406 days ago
beach
Life

Florida Police Warn Spring Breakers About Drinking Vodka From Sunscreen Bottles

Florida police let spring break partiers know that a certain scheme to skirt drinking laws has been found out.

tara mahadevan2675 days ago
Advertisement
Image via YouTube
Music

50 Cent Reportedly Stacks Up $60 Million After Selling Stake in Effen Vodka

It sounds like 50 Cent made a small fortune selling his stake in Effen Vodka.

Kyle Neubeck3295 days ago
A Smirnoff ad pops up at a train station in New York.
Life

Savage New Smirnoff Ads Take Not-So-Subtle Shots at Trump

Smirnoff put together an ad campaign that mocks the accusations about the connections between Team Trump and Russia.

Gavin Evans3330 days ago
ying yang
Music

Ying Yang Twins Member Explains How That Wild Drunken Performance Happened

Kaine of the Ying Tang Twins sets the record straight about footage that recently surfaced of him on stage.

Trace William Cowen3343 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App