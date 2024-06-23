Sexyy Red Slams Vodka Brand After Starring in Commercial for it

Sexyy Red is trashing Au Vodka, just days after the St. Louis rapper starred in an ad for the brand's new strawberry flavor.

On Saturday, Sexyy took to her Instagram Story to slam the company for its vodka, recommending that no one buy "that nasty ass shit."

"Fawk @auvodka don't buy that nasty ass shit," Red wrote. "Iont drink anyway. Thanks for dem buckas doe suckas. Dat sht nasty asf yal on god I had my friends taste it!"