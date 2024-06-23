Sexyy Red Slams Vodka Brand After Starring in Commercial for it

Sexyy Red is trashing Au Vodka, just days after the St. Louis rapper starred in an ad for the brand's new strawberry flavor.
On Saturday, Sexyy took to her Instagram Story to slam the company for its vodka, recommending that no one buy "that nasty ass shit."
"Fawk @auvodka don't buy that nasty ass shit," Red wrote. "Iont drink anyway. Thanks for dem buckas doe suckas. Dat sht nasty asf yal on god I had my friends taste it!"
Earlier this week, Au Vodka enlisted Sexyy for a new commercial promoting the brand's newest flavor. You can watch the commercial in the tweet above.
"We decided there was no better ambassador to launch our newest, red colored vodka Strawberry Burst with," Au Vodka wrote on its website, adding that its already the brand's "highest-grossing summer launch" as well as its first truly global release."
"The record breaking launch is far from finished however, as Sexxy Redd is set to take Strawberry Burst and Au Vodka to new heights!" the statement read.
It's unclear what led to Sexyy Red slamming Au Vodka, though it wouldn't be surprising if the brand decides to drop their new global ambassador.