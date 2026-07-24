Vigil

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Sidhu Moose Wala performs during day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021
Music

Candlelit Vigils for Sidhu Moose Wala Held in Brampton and Around the World

A candlelight vigil for Sidhu Moose Wala was held at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Saturday—one of many vigils around the world held for the slain rapper.

Sydney Brasil1510 days ago
vigil shooting
Life

Woman Fatally Shot at NYC Vigil for Friend Who Was Killed for Stepping on Gang Member’s Foot

A Queens woman was fatally shot while attending a vigil for her friend who was shot earlier in the day for allegedly stepping on a gang member's foot

Brenton Blanchet1894 days ago
dmx-vigil
Music

DMX's Family Hosts Prayer Vigil Outside Hospital

On Monday evening, DMX's family held a prayer vigil for the rapper, who still remains in critical condition in the hospital following a reported heart attack.

tara mahadevan1936 days ago
Naya Rivera arrives for the March Of Dimes: Imagine A World Premiere Event.
Pop Culture

Fans Hold Vigil for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru

Fans from the Naya Rivera Army on Twitter gathered together at Lake Piru on Saturday night to pay their respects to the late actress.

Jose Martinez2183 days ago
Restored Nipsey Hussle Mural in Hartford, CT.
Music

Nipsey Hussle’s Connecticut Mural Restored After Being Vandalized

The Hartford community proved that peace can overcome any obstacle.

Xavier Hamilton2644 days ago
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nipsey hussle trl mtv
Music

A Petition to Rename Crenshaw and Slauson to 'Nipsey Hussle Blvd' Has Been Filed

In addition, the Chief of LAPD is requesting the immediate surrender of suspect Eric Holder.

Kyle Shokeye2671 days ago
dave east vigil nyc nipsey hussle
Music

Dave East Holds Vigil in NYC for Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on Sunday.

Abel Shifferaw2671 days ago
chelsea clinton
Life

Chelsea Clinton Confronted Over Ilhan Omar Tweets at NYU Christchurch Vigil

Activists confronted Chelsea Clinton over her tweets about Ilhan Omar at a vigil for mosque shooting victims.

Alex Galbraith2688 days ago
mac miller getty michael hickey
Music

Thousands of Fans Gather at Blue Slide Park for Mac Miller Vigil

City officials prepped for the evening by painting the park's blue slide in honor of Miller. Before the vigil began, fans passed around an official petition to rename the park to Mac Miller Blue Slide Park.

Eric Skelton2873 days ago
mac miller getty kevin winter
Music

Mac Miller Vigil Will Take Place at Blue Slide Park

Frick Park’s Blue Slide playground in Pittsburgh—the inspiration for Miller's debut studio album 'Blue Slide Park'—will serve as the location of a vigil on Tuesday, September 11.

Eric Skelton2875 days ago
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Lightsaber vigil for Carrie Fisher
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Fans Honor Carrie Fisher With Lightsaber Vigils

To pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' gathered for lightsaber vigils.

Trace William Cowen3495 days ago
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Life

Toronto College Students Hold Candlelight Vigil for Harambe, Because 2016

#HarambeHive is at it again, this time holding a special candlelight vigil for their "messiah."

Khal3589 days ago

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