Latest Stories
Candlelit Vigils for Sidhu Moose Wala Held in Brampton and Around the World
A candlelight vigil for Sidhu Moose Wala was held at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Saturday—one of many vigils around the world held for the slain rapper.
Woman Fatally Shot at NYC Vigil for Friend Who Was Killed for Stepping on Gang Member’s Foot
A Queens woman was fatally shot while attending a vigil for her friend who was shot earlier in the day for allegedly stepping on a gang member's foot
DMX's Family Hosts Prayer Vigil Outside Hospital
On Monday evening, DMX's family held a prayer vigil for the rapper, who still remains in critical condition in the hospital following a reported heart attack.
Fans Hold Vigil for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru
Fans from the Naya Rivera Army on Twitter gathered together at Lake Piru on Saturday night to pay their respects to the late actress.
Nipsey Hussle’s Connecticut Mural Restored After Being Vandalized
The Hartford community proved that peace can overcome any obstacle.
A Petition to Rename Crenshaw and Slauson to 'Nipsey Hussle Blvd' Has Been Filed
In addition, the Chief of LAPD is requesting the immediate surrender of suspect Eric Holder.
Dave East Holds Vigil in NYC for Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on Sunday.
Chelsea Clinton Confronted Over Ilhan Omar Tweets at NYU Christchurch Vigil
Activists confronted Chelsea Clinton over her tweets about Ilhan Omar at a vigil for mosque shooting victims.
Thousands of Fans Gather at Blue Slide Park for Mac Miller Vigil
City officials prepped for the evening by painting the park's blue slide in honor of Miller. Before the vigil began, fans passed around an official petition to rename the park to Mac Miller Blue Slide Park.
Mac Miller Vigil Will Take Place at Blue Slide Park
Frick Park’s Blue Slide playground in Pittsburgh—the inspiration for Miller's debut studio album 'Blue Slide Park'—will serve as the location of a vigil on Tuesday, September 11.
'Star Wars' Fans Honor Carrie Fisher With Lightsaber Vigils
To pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' gathered for lightsaber vigils.
Toronto College Students Hold Candlelight Vigil for Harambe, Because 2016
#HarambeHive is at it again, this time holding a special candlelight vigil for their "messiah."