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Latest Stories

Armie Hammer attends the MDL Beast Festival on December 19, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer's 'Morally Bankrupt' Comeback Film Gets Distribution After Elon Musk Intervention

Elon Musk praised the Uwe Boll-directed film on social media, despite it being torn apart by critics.

Joe Price17 days ago

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