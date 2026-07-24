Vigil Games

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Crytek Forms USA Studio From Former 'Darksiders' Developers

Crytek's new studio is made entirely of ex-Vigil employees.

Michael Rougeau4926 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

10 Reasons Why Losing THQ Will Suck

THQ's circling the drain financially, but what's really lost if they go under?

Justin Amirkhani4983 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Review: Death Lives On in "Darksiders 2"

It's like "God of War" meets "The Legend of Zelda," meets "Diablo," meets "Uncharted," in "Darksiders 2."

Michael Rougeau5094 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Video: To Quit or Push On in "Darksiders 2"'s Crucible?

You'll be faced with tough decisions in the Crucible.

Michael Rougeau5095 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Death Comes for All in a New "Darksiders II" Gameplay Trailer

This close to the game's release, it's all about gameplay.

Complex5114 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here's 10 Minutes of "Darksiders 2" Footage From Comic-Con

Take the stage with "Darksiders 2."

Michael Rougeau5122 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Darksiders II" Release Date Announced

A new trailer gives fans a reason to look forward to the game's release this August.

Complex5183 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Best Buy "Darksiders 2" Pre-Orders Come With An Exclusive Prequel Comic

Follow Death as he hunts down a rogue demon.

Michael Rougeau5185 days ago
Pop Culture

"Darksiders 2" Delayed Until August

Vigil Games is taking extra time to polish the game before it hits stores.

Complex5212 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

THQ's "Warhammer 40K" MMO Is No Longer An MMO, Dev Staff Laid Off

THQ feels it's "the right decision".

Michael Rougeau5231 days ago
Pop Culture

"Darksiders II" Release Date Set for June 26th, Pre-Order Bonuses Unveiled

Picking up "Darksiders II" early will get you different bonuses at Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop.

Complex5275 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

"Darksiders II" Brings the Second Horseman This June

THQ financial report narrows the game's release window.

Complex5287 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The World Of "Darksiders" Is Getting Fleshed Out With A Prequel Novel

Death and War are complicated characters.

Michael Rougeau5289 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: "Darksiders 2" Dev Says The Biggest Upgrade in The Sequel is "Depth"

Some of the guys from Vigil Games talk about the sequel's new star and game's biggest changes.

Complex5301 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App