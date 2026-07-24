Latest Stories
Crytek Forms USA Studio From Former 'Darksiders' Developers
Crytek's new studio is made entirely of ex-Vigil employees.
10 Reasons Why Losing THQ Will Suck
THQ's circling the drain financially, but what's really lost if they go under?
Review: Death Lives On in "Darksiders 2"
It's like "God of War" meets "The Legend of Zelda," meets "Diablo," meets "Uncharted," in "Darksiders 2."
Video: To Quit or Push On in "Darksiders 2"'s Crucible?
You'll be faced with tough decisions in the Crucible.
Death Comes for All in a New "Darksiders II" Gameplay Trailer
This close to the game's release, it's all about gameplay.
Here's 10 Minutes of "Darksiders 2" Footage From Comic-Con
Take the stage with "Darksiders 2."
Death Lives in this "Darksiders 2" Trailer Featuring "Game of Thrones"' James Cosmo
The Old Bear is truly a badass.
"Darksiders II" Release Date Announced
A new trailer gives fans a reason to look forward to the game's release this August.
Best Buy "Darksiders 2" Pre-Orders Come With An Exclusive Prequel Comic
Follow Death as he hunts down a rogue demon.
"Darksiders 2" Delayed Until August
Vigil Games is taking extra time to polish the game before it hits stores.
THQ's "Warhammer 40K" MMO Is No Longer An MMO, Dev Staff Laid Off
THQ feels it's "the right decision".
"Darksiders II" Release Date Set for June 26th, Pre-Order Bonuses Unveiled
Picking up "Darksiders II" early will get you different bonuses at Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop.
"Darksiders II" Brings the Second Horseman This June
THQ financial report narrows the game's release window.
The World Of "Darksiders" Is Getting Fleshed Out With A Prequel Novel
Death and War are complicated characters.
Video: "Darksiders 2" Dev Says The Biggest Upgrade in The Sequel is "Depth"
Some of the guys from Vigil Games talk about the sequel's new star and game's biggest changes.