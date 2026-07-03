E-Cigarette

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Latest Stories

Virginia tobacco and menthol flavored vaping e-cigarette products
Life

Juul Set to Pay Almost $440 Million to Settle Nationwide Investigation Into Teen Vaping

Juul has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle an investigation by 34 states into the company's marketing of its e-cigarette products.

Brad Callas1411 days ago
An illustration shows the contents of an electronic Juul cigarette box
Life

FDA Orders Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market (UPDATE)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarette products for sale from store shelves in the United States.

Joe Price1487 days ago
e cigs cali
Life

California Passes Bill Banning Flavored Cigarette and E-Cigarette Sales

California has passed a new bill that prohibits the sale of flavored cigarettes and e-cigarette sales, as a way to reduce the number of teens who start smoking.

tara mahadevan2149 days ago
vaping
Life

Vaping-Related Deaths Largely Linked to THC Products, Not Nicotine

There are currently 1,604 lung injury cases related to e-cigarette products.

tara mahadevan2454 days ago
Smoke
Life

Walmart to Stop E-Cigarette Sales Amid Health Concerns

The retail giant announced the move in wake of vaping-related deaths.

Joshua Espinoza2493 days ago
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vaping
Life

Governor Andrew Cuomo Is Banning Flavored E-Cigarettes in New York (UPDATE)

Last week, the sixth person died from a mysterious vaping-related illness.

tara mahadevan2498 days ago
Vaping stock image.
Life

Sixth Person Dies From Mysterious Vaping-Related Illness

A Kansas man has died from a mysterious vaping-related illness that has been reported across 33 states.

Gavin Evans2502 days ago
juul
Life

Juul CEO Apologizes to Parents Following Teen Vaping 'Epidemic'

As Juul became one of the most popular e-cigarette brands in the past few years, the FDA placed sales restrictions on the company's flavored nicotine products.

Joe Price2560 days ago
Juul
Life

Juul: One Nation Under Pod | Complex News Presents

For the latest episode in our Complex News Presents docuseries, we explore the polarizing views of e-cigarette company Juul.

Joshua Espinoza2594 days ago
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Waikiki Beach, Oahu Island, Hawaii, United States of America
Life

Hawaii’s Legal Smoking Age Could Be 100 by 2024

State Rep. Richard Creagan has created legislation that would incrementally increase Hawaii's legal smoking age over the next five years.

Xavier Hamilton2720 days ago
Amber Rose x Kandypens
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Teams Up With KandyPens for Limited Edition Vape Collection

Amber Rose says she wanted to create a unisex vape pen that would resonate with all of her fans. The collection is available now exclusively at KandyPens' website.

Joshua Espinoza2952 days ago
Two women vaping at Vape Jam UK.
Life

First Death From Vape Explosion Recorded

FEMA had previously recorded 133 injuries resulting from vape explosions, but no deaths.

juliarp2985 days ago
Vaping.
Life

Study Shows E-Cigarette Users Might Be Exposing Themselves to Toxic Metals

Vaping might be worse for you than you think.

Julia Reiss3067 days ago
Stephen Gutierrez.
Life

E-Cig Causes Florida Lawyer's Pants to Burst Into Flames During Arson Trial

A Florida lawyer's pants spontaneously went up in flames during closing arguments in an arson trial this week.

Chris Yuscavage3418 days ago
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