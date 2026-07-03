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Juul Set to Pay Almost $440 Million to Settle Nationwide Investigation Into Teen Vaping
Juul has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle an investigation by 34 states into the company's marketing of its e-cigarette products.
FDA Orders Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market (UPDATE)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarette products for sale from store shelves in the United States.
California Passes Bill Banning Flavored Cigarette and E-Cigarette Sales
California has passed a new bill that prohibits the sale of flavored cigarettes and e-cigarette sales, as a way to reduce the number of teens who start smoking.
Vaping-Related Deaths Largely Linked to THC Products, Not Nicotine
There are currently 1,604 lung injury cases related to e-cigarette products.
Walmart to Stop E-Cigarette Sales Amid Health Concerns
The retail giant announced the move in wake of vaping-related deaths.
Governor Andrew Cuomo Is Banning Flavored E-Cigarettes in New York (UPDATE)
Last week, the sixth person died from a mysterious vaping-related illness.
Sixth Person Dies From Mysterious Vaping-Related Illness
A Kansas man has died from a mysterious vaping-related illness that has been reported across 33 states.
CDC Tells Everyone to Refrain From Buying Vape Products Off the Street
It's a really bad idea.
Juul CEO Apologizes to Parents Following Teen Vaping 'Epidemic'
As Juul became one of the most popular e-cigarette brands in the past few years, the FDA placed sales restrictions on the company's flavored nicotine products.
Juul: One Nation Under Pod | Complex News Presents
For the latest episode in our Complex News Presents docuseries, we explore the polarizing views of e-cigarette company Juul.
Hawaii’s Legal Smoking Age Could Be 100 by 2024
State Rep. Richard Creagan has created legislation that would incrementally increase Hawaii's legal smoking age over the next five years.
Amber Rose Teams Up With KandyPens for Limited Edition Vape Collection
Amber Rose says she wanted to create a unisex vape pen that would resonate with all of her fans. The collection is available now exclusively at KandyPens' website.
First Death From Vape Explosion Recorded
FEMA had previously recorded 133 injuries resulting from vape explosions, but no deaths.
Study Shows E-Cigarette Users Might Be Exposing Themselves to Toxic Metals
Vaping might be worse for you than you think.
E-Cig Causes Florida Lawyer's Pants to Burst Into Flames During Arson Trial
A Florida lawyer's pants spontaneously went up in flames during closing arguments in an arson trial this week.