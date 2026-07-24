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Jordan Peele on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Explains Why He Doesn’t Want His Movies to Be Labeled ‘Elevated'

Director Jordan Peele, whose most recent film 'Nope' hit theaters over the summer, gives his take on being associated with the "elevated" label.

Trace William Cowen1362 days ago
As Monkeypox Spreads, U.S. Plans to Declare a Health Emergency
Life

U.S. Declares Monkeypox Outbreak a Public Health Emergency

Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary made the declaration Thursday, more than a week after WHO declared monkeypox a global emergency.

Joshua Espinoza1451 days ago
2020 Census Undercounted Hispanic, Black and Native American Residents
Life

Hispanic, Black, and Indigenous Residents Undercounted in 2020 U.S. Census

Hispanic, Black, and Native American residents were undercounted in the census, which is the basis for federal funding and political representation.

Joshua Espinoza1598 days ago
Enes Kanter #11 of the Boston Celtics.
Sports

Enes Kanter Freedom Tells Tucker Carlson That People Shouldn't Criticize the United States

Enes Kanter, who legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, stopped by Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show shortly after becoming a U.S. citizen.

Abel Shifferaw1699 days ago
Flags surround the United States Capitol
Life

U.S. Included in Annual List of 'Backsliding' Democracies for the First Time

The addition comes from the International IDEA think tank’s “Global State of Democracy 2021” report, citing a “visible deterioration” of democracy in the U.S.

Brenton Blanchet1706 days ago
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kirby
Life

U.S. Forces Complete Withdrawal From Afghanistan After Being in the Country for 20 Years

The United States has completed its withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, with the final U.S. military flight leaving the capital of Kabul on Monday.

Brenton Blanchet1790 days ago
little-simz
Music

Watch Little Simz Perform 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' Single "Woman" on 'Fallon'

Little Simz has just made her U.S. late night television debut with her performance of "Woman" featuring Cleo Sol on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Jordan Rose1803 days ago
jennifer granholm
Life

White House Tells Americans Not to Hoard Gas After Pipeline Hack

As fuel supplier Colonial Pipeline remained mostly shut down for a fifth day after a Friday hacker attack, the White House urged Americans to play it safe.

Brenton Blanchet1900 days ago
U.S. border closed to Canada due to rising COVID-19 cases
Life

Canada Surpasses U.S. in Daily COVID-19 Case Rate for the First Time

Over the last week, there've been 22 new recorded cases per 100,000 people in Canada; it's the first time the country's overtaken the U.S. in cases per capita.

Alex Nino Gheciu1930 days ago
covid
Life

Experts Point Out Unusually Mild Seasonal Flu in U.S. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, it has appeared as though the flu has seemingly disappeared. The usual flu season hasn't hit at all.

Jordan Rose1976 days ago
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la covid
Life

FEMA Says Los Angeles County Is Most Dangerous Area in America

After surveying over 3,000 counties, FEMA determined that Los Angeles County is the most dangerous area in the country when it comes to natural disasters.

tara mahadevan2029 days ago
COVID 19 Vaccine
Life

Operation Warp Speed Would Take 10 Years to Vaccinate Enough Americans at Current Pace

At its current pace, Operation Warp Speed's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program could take almost ten years to vaccinate 80 percent of the country.

Joe Price2033 days ago
canada covid 19 spike a warning to the us
Life

Canada's Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 Surge Is a Warning to the U.S.

New data shows Thanksgiving served as a superspreader event in Canada, spiking COVID-19 infection rates that were already climbing. 

Coleman Molnar2075 days ago
hassan whiteside hawaii
Sports

Hassan Whiteside Claims 'F*сk Amеrica Bro I'm Moving to Hawaii' Tweet Is Fake

Blazers center Hassan Whiteside is claiming that the tweet about him "moving to Hawaii" to get out of the United States if Trump wins another term is fake.

Abel Shifferaw2125 days ago

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