The Usos

The Usos are twin brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso, a professional wrestling tag team founded in 2008 and performing in WWE since 2010. Born Jonathan and Joshua Fatu in San Francisco, California, they hail from the legendary Anoa'i Samoan wrestling family and are known for their blend of high-flying maneuvers and hard-hitting strikes, combined with emotionally charged storytelling. They have captured multiple tag team championships, including a record-tying number of WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, solidifying their status as one of the most dominant teams in WWE history. Their relevance in WWE’s tag division comes from their ability to intertwine their Samoan heritage into their characters, most notably through the use of traditional war chants and tribal tattoos, which deepen their connection with fans. The Usos maintain a strong presence not only through championship runs but also by engaging audiences with intense family rivalries and memorable promos, making them a cornerstone of WWE’s storytelling and cultural identity.

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Jey Uso looks on during Monday Night RAW at Inalpi Arena on June 1, 2026 in Torino di Sangro, Italy.
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